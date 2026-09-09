Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator Dennis Hines Sep 9, 2026 11 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paranormal investigator Chad Lewis will conduct “Supernatural Lake Superior” 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== :?4=F56 DE@C:6D 23@FE F?FDF2= A=246D 2?5 92AA6?:?8D 2C@F?5 E96 {2<6 $FA6C:@C 2C62 :?4=F5:?8 2 “3=@@5\5C:AA:?8” 46>6E6CJ :? sF=FE9[ 92F?E65 365 2?5 3C62<72DE :? q2J7:6=5[ A92?E@> 4C62EFC6D H:E?6DD65 :? E96 |:=H2F<66 2C62 2?5 &u~ D:89E:?8D 2=@?8 {2<6 $FA6C:@C]k^Am Paranormal researcher Chad Lewis is set to present “Supernatural Lake Superior” Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Submitted kAm{6H:D 92D C6D62C4965 D6G6C2= F?FDF2= DE@C:6D E9C@F89@FE E96 H@C=5 :?4=F5:?8 E96 {@49 }6DD >@?DE6C[ G2>A:C6D :? %C2?DJ=G2?:2[ 89@DED :? xC6=2?5 42DE=6D 2?5 E96 %2E2 sF6?56 :? E96 G:==286D @7 q6=:K6]k^Am kAmw6 92D 366? 762EFC65 @? s:D4@G6CJ r92??6=’D “p w2F?E:?8[” (:==:2> $92E?6C’D “(6:C5 @C (92E[” pqr’D “$42C:6DE !=246D @? t2CE9[” “#:A=6J’D q6=:6G6 xE @C }@E” 2?5 “|@?DE6CD 2?5 |JDE6C:6D :? p>6C:42]”k^Am People are also reading… Gateway helps graduate help family Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses expect to increase by $411,000 in 2027 Bucks sign 7-foot center ahead of training camp Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Pitcher providing little evidence Brewers should have confidence in him for playoffs Kenosha Laborfest set to return in lakside park on Labor Day Kyle Harrison did himself no favors in Brewers' loss to Cubs by tipping pitches Rookie wide receiver looks to continue Packers' decades-long tradition Yerkes Foundation hosting 'Cosmic Construction' fundraiser Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Where does Brewers prospect Andrew Fischer rank on minors HR record? In Waunakee, it's live mariachi music amid the bananas, fried chicken and yogurt Lake Geneva Avian Committee hosting annual Swift Night Out Records: UW-Madison professor engaged in sex with students, exploited 'power imbalance' kAm%96C6 :D ?@ 4@DE E@ 2EE6?5]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== aea\ach\dahh]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva Avian Committee hosting annual Swift Night Out The event is free and open to the public. Crowds turn out for Maxwell Street Days Several downtown businesses conducted sidewalk sales offering clothing items, shoes, jewelry, artwork, toys, home decorative items and books. Cars & Company returns to raise money for children’s cancer research During the past four years, the event has raised about $300,000 for Curing Kids Cancer. Out & About: Busy Labor Day weekend in Kenosha and Racine counties It's going to be a busy Labor Day weekend in the area with a busy slate of activities ranging from car shows to water shows and more. The fest…