Alert Featured Top Story Topical New pediatrician joins Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center Dennis Hines Sep 9, 2026 11 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. George Mussman recently joined Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 Highway 67 in Lake Geneva, as a pediatrician.kAm|FDD>2? D2:5 96 :D =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 A2E:6?ED 2E E96 9@DA:E2=]k^AmkAm“|J A9:=@D@A9J @7 >65:4:?6 7@4FD6D @? AC@G:5:?8 4@>A2DD:@?2E6[ 6G:56?46\32D65 42C6 E2:=@C65 E@ 6249 49:=5’D F?:BF6 ?665D 2?5 4:C4F>DE2?46D[” |FDD>2? D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “x 36=:6G6 E96 36DE 42C6 368:?D H:E9 =:DE6?:?8 2?5 :D 3F:=E FA@? @A6?[ 67764E:G6 4@>>F?:42E:@? H:E9 3@E9 A2E:6?ED 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D]”k^Am Dr. George Mussman recently joined Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth as a pediatrician. Submitted kAm|FDD>2? 62C?65 9:D >65:42= 568C66 7C@> }6H *@C< |65:42= r@==686 :? '2=92==2[ }6H *@C<] w6 E96? D6CG65 9:D C6D:56?4J 2E p5G@42E6 r9:=5C6?’D w@DA:E2= :? ~2< {2H?[ x==:?@:D]k^Am People are also reading… Gateway helps graduate help family Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses expect to increase by $411,000 in 2027 Bucks sign 7-foot center ahead of training camp Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Pitcher providing little evidence Brewers should have confidence in him for playoffs Kenosha Laborfest set to return in lakside park on Labor Day Kyle Harrison did himself no favors in Brewers' loss to Cubs by tipping pitches Rookie wide receiver looks to continue Packers' decades-long tradition Yerkes Foundation hosting 'Cosmic Construction' fundraiser Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Where does Brewers prospect Andrew Fischer rank on minors HR record? In Waunakee, it's live mariachi music amid the bananas, fried chicken and yogurt Lake Geneva Avian Committee hosting annual Swift Night Out Records: UW-Madison professor engaged in sex with students, exploited 'power imbalance' kAm|FDD>2?’D :?E6C6DED :?4=F56 ?6H3@C? 2?5 :?72?E 42C6[ AC6G6?E2E:G6 42C6 2?5 H6==?6DD[ ?FEC:E:@?[ 49:=59@@5 @36D:EJ[ 82DEC@:?E6DE:?2= :DDF6D[ 2DE9>2 2?5 2==6C8J :DDF6D]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE |FDD>2?[ 42== aea\acd\_dbd]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Program teaches women 50 and older about incontinence The program teaches women 50 and older how to reduce incontinence. Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: State Agency Oversight of Certain CAP Expenditures Audit Top stories for Sept. 9, 2026 Top stories for Sept. 9, 2026 Tylenol During Pregnancy Linked to Reproductive Changes in Baby Girls Tylenol During Pregnancy Linked to Reproductive Changes in Baby Girls Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III to step down Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III to step down Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: State Agency Oversight of Certain CAP Expenditures Audit Top stories for Sept. 9, 2026 Top stories for Sept. 9, 2026 Tylenol During Pregnancy Linked to Reproductive Changes in Baby Girls Tylenol During Pregnancy Linked to Reproductive Changes in Baby Girls Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III to step down Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III to step down