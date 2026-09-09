Alert Featured Top Story Topical Cars & Company returns to raise money for children’s cancer research Dennis Hines Sep 9, 2026 7 hrs ago × USA Today - Vertical Follow these simple tips to help you get the best resale value for your car. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Car enthusiasts will have an opportunity to view a variety of classic vehicles while helping out a good cause on Sept. 13.kAm%96 u:7E9 p??F2= r2CD U2>Aj r@>A2?J :D D4965F=65 7@C ?@@? E@ c A]>] 2E {2<6 r:EJ $@4:2=[ ``` r6?E6C $E] :? {2<6 v6?6G2]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 2 5:DA=2J @7 42CD[ ECF4<D 2?5 y66AD 7C@> |64F> pF4E:@?D[ ccd $] |2:? $E] :? (2=H@CE9[ 2?5 G69:4=6 4@==64E@CD 7C@> D@FE96C? (:D4@?D:? 2?5 ?@CE96C? x==:?@:D]k^AmkAm“~FC 8@2= :D E@ 92G6 2 G2C:6EJ @7 42CD[ D@ A6@A=6 42? D66 @=56C 2?5 ?6H6C 6I@E:4 2?5 DA@CED 42CD 2?5 4=2DD:4 42CD[” D2:5 z6G:? {656C6C[ 2? @C82?:K6C 7@C r2CD U2>Aj r@>A2?J]k^Am People are also reading… Gateway helps graduate help family Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses expect to increase by $411,000 in 2027 Bucks sign 7-foot center ahead of training camp Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Pitcher providing little evidence Brewers should have confidence in him for playoffs Kenosha Laborfest set to return in lakside park on Labor Day Kyle Harrison did himself no favors in Brewers' loss to Cubs by tipping pitches Rookie wide receiver looks to continue Packers' decades-long tradition Yerkes Foundation hosting 'Cosmic Construction' fundraiser Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Where does Brewers prospect Andrew Fischer rank on minors HR record? In Waunakee, it's live mariachi music amid the bananas, fried chicken and yogurt Lake Geneva Avian Committee hosting annual Swift Night Out Records: UW-Madison professor engaged in sex with students, exploited 'power imbalance' kAm%96C6 2=D@ H:== 36 =:G6 >FD:4 7C@> |2I U2>Aj E96 p?:>2=D[ 7@@5 2?5 36G6C286D AC@G:565 3J {2<6 r:EJ $@4:2=[ 2?5 2 D:=6?E 2F4E:@?]k^AmkAm$@>6 @7 E96 :E6>D 762EFC65 :? E96 D:=6?E 2F4E:@? :?4=F56 E:4<6ED E@ DA@CE:?8 6G6?E[ 42C >6>@C23:=:2[ ;6H6=CJ[ DA@CED >6>@C23:=:2[ 2?5 2CE 2?5 4C27E :E6>D]k^Am The Fifth Annual Cars & Company event will be held Sept. 13 at Lake City Social, 111 Center St. in Lake Geneva, and will feature a collection of classic vehicles. Submitted kAm!C@4665D 7C@> E96 6G6?E 2C6 5@?2E65 E@ rFC:?8 z:5D r2?46C :? xCG:?8[ %6I2D[ H9:49 96=A 7F?5D 49:=5C6?’D 42?46C C6D62C49 2?5 49:=5C6?’D 42?46C EC62E>6?ED] %96 @C82?:K2E:@? H2D 6DE23=:D965 :? a__d 3J vC2:??6 2?5 r=2J ~H6?[ H9@D6 D@?[ z:==:2?[ 5:65 7C@> 42?46C 2E 286 @7 h :? yF=J a__b]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E96 A2DE 7@FC J62CD[ E96 r2CD U2>Aj r@>A2?J 6G6?E 92D C2:D65 23@FE Sb__[___ 7@C rFC:?8 z:5D r2?46C] %96 8@2= :D E@ C2:D6 23@FE S`ad[___ 7C@> E9:D J62C’D 6G6?E]k^Am kAm“xE’D 2 AC6EEJ 967EJ 8@2=[ 3FE Sad[___ 42? D2G6 2 <:5’D =:76 H:E9 %\46== E96C2AJ[” {656C6C D2:5] “x7 H6 4@F=5 A2J 7@C 7:G6 EC62E>6?ED[ E92E H@F=5 36 9F86]”k^Am A variety of classic vehicles will be featured during the Fifth Annual Cars & Company event on Sept. 13. Submitted kAm%:4<6ED 2C6 Sd_ 2?5 >2J 36 AFC492D65 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4FC:?8<:5D42?46C]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4FC:?8<:5D42?46C]@C8k^2m]k^Am kAm!6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 :?E6C6DE65 :? D9@H42D:?8 E96:C G69:4=6 @C DA@?D@C:?8 E96 6G6?E >2J D6?5 2? 6>2:= >6DD286 E@ |252=J?? ~AA6C[ AC@8C2> DA64:2=:DE 7@C rFC:?8 z:5D r2?46C[ 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i>252=J??o4FC:?8<:5D42?46C]@C8Qm>252=J??o4FC:?8<:5D42?46C]@C8k^2m]k^Am IN PHOTOS: Business Improvement District hosts Maxwell Street Days in downtown Lake Geneva 2026 Maxwell Street Days Maxwell Street Days generated sizable crowds to sales displayed in downtown Lake Geneva. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Seasons on the Lake, 757 Main St., featured a variety of home and holiday decorative items during Maxwell Street Days. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Sean Payne, manager of Clear Water Outdoor at 744 W. Main St., offers clothing items to Maxwell Street Days customers. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Rabbit Hole, 264 Center St., was one of many businesses to participate in this year’s Maxwell Street Days. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Cornerstone Shop & Gallery’s sidewalk sale at 214 Broad St. attracted several customers. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Maxwell Street Days featured clothing and other items that attracted shoppers to downtown Lake Geneva. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days A selection of toys and games were displayed outside of Allison Wonderland, 720 W. Main St., as part of Maxwell Street Days. Dennis Hines Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 20 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story 9 tips to boost your car's resale value Follow these simple tips to help you get the best resale value for your car.