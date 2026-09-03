Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses expect to increase by $411,000 in 2027 Dennis Hines Sep 3, 2026 6 hrs ago × USA Today - News Flock Safety says a new update will crack down on police officers who misuse license plate reader data. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses are set to increase by about $411,000 in 2027, while its revenues are projected to increase by about $96,117.kAmr9:67 t5H2C5 vC:EK?6C AC6D6?E65 E96 56A2CE>6?E’D AC@A@D65 3F586E 5FC:?8 2 !@=:46 2?5 u:C6 r@>>:DD:@? >66E:?8 pF8] ac]k^AmkAm%96 56A2CE>6?E’D 6IA6?D6D 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ 36 23@FE Se]gd >:==:@? :? a_af 4@>A2C65 E@ 23@FE Se]cc >:==:@? :? a_ae]k^AmkAmw@H6G6C[ 23@FE Sbfg[e__ @7 E92E :?4C62D6 :D C6=2E65 E@ 4@?EC24E @3=:82E:@?D[ H286 C6D@=FE:@?D 2?5 962=E9 :?DFC2?46 4@DE :?4C62D6D[ 2?5 23@FE Sba[cg_ :D C6=2E65 E@ @A6C2E:@?2= 4@?EC@= 4@DED]k^Am People are also reading… Gateway helps graduate help family Kyle Harrison did himself no favors in Brewers' loss to Cubs by tipping pitches Lake Geneva City Council rejects alternative site for public safety building Walworth County Fair exhibitor finds housing for her dairy cows after storm damage Traver School starts off the school year with new principal Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Recently acquired Packers running back makes for strong culture, scheme fit Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Bo Naylor callup question, Bitonti lead Brewers minor-league update Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects UW-Whitewater police find no threat after shelter-in-place alert Packers sign veteran free agent to reinforce tight end room Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle College a family affair for two sets of UW-Madison triplets Yerkes Foundation hosting 'Cosmic Construction' fundraiser kAmp3@FE Sc]a >:==:@? 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H286 C6:>3FCD6>6?ED[ Sf_[af` :? 4@>>F?:42E:@? D6CG:46 C6:>3FCD6>6?ED 7C@> E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ Sf_[af` :? 4@>>F?:42E:@? D6CG:46 C6:>3FCD6>6?ED 7C@> E96 !2C<:?8 s6A2CE>6?E[ Scd[___ :? DE2E6 8C2?ED[ S`_[de_ :? =2H 6?7@C46>6?E EC2:?:?8 2:5[ Se[___ :? 5@?2E:@?D 7C@> E96 $9@A H:E9 2 r@A AC@8C2> 2?5 Sd[___ :? 86?6C2= 5@?2E:@?D]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2= C6G6?F6 :D :?4=F56D[ Sc[hd_ :? 7656C2= 8C2?ED[ Sb[e__ :? G69:4=6 =@4<\@FE 766D[ Sa[fc_ :? 3=@@5 5C2H C6:>3FCD6>6?ED[ Sa[ccd :? >:D46==2?6@FD C6G6?F6[ S`[___ 7@C AC@A6CEJ D6:KFC6D 2?5 Sda_ :? 7:?86CAC:?E:?8 766D]k^AmkAmr:EJ r@F?4:= :D D4965F=65 E@ 4@?D:56C 2AAC@G2= @7 E96 4:EJ’D a_af 3F586E[ H9:49 :?4=F56D E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E 3F586E[ }@G] ab]k^Am Walworth County participates in National Night Out National Night Out Flag A large American flag hoisted by two firetrucks welcomes attendees to Walworth County’s National Night Out event. Dennis Hines Jaws of Life Demonstration The Elkhorn Area Fire Department conducts a jaws of life demonstration at the Walworth County Fairgrounds grandstand. Dennis Hines Food Vendors and Informational Booths Walworth County’s National Night Out event featured a variety of food vendors and informational booths. Dennis Hines Water Rescue Vehicles Several police and fire departments displayed their water rescue vehicles during National Night Out. Dennis Hines Hungry Attendees Several National Night Out attendees line up to purchase food items. Dennis Hines Bouncy Bus An inflatable bouncy bus was a popular attraction and activity among National Night Out attendees. Dennis Hines Crowd Watches A crowd of National Night Out-goers watches a jaws of life demonstration conducted by the Elkhorn Area Fire Department at the Walworth County Fairgrounds grandstand. Dennis Hines Mobile Command Unit The Lake Geneva Police and Fire departments’ mobile command unit was featured during Walworth County’s National Night Out. Dennis Hines Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 18 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock Safety says a new update will crack down on police officers who misuse license plate reader data. 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