Alert Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Badger vs. Westosha Central Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 7, 2026 18 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva Badger competed in their first Southern Lakes Conference game of the season against Westosha Central on Sept. 4, ultimately losing to the Falcons 21-13. Their record now moves to 0-3.kAm%96 q2586CD 8@ @? E@ A=2J q6=@:E |6>@C:2= @? $6AE] ``[ H:E9 3@E9 E62>D =@@<:?8 7@C E96:C 7:CDE H:? @7 E96 D62D@?]k^Am Sophomore Jacoby Kaplan points towards the Badger endzone as the defense pulled out a stop against the Falcons. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Tim O’Grady shows his quarterback skills to throw a touchdown pass to sophomore Landon Smith who makes the catch for the Badgers and brings the score 21-13. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Jackson Kuchenberg runs the ball, passing several defenders and into the endzone until the touchdown call was controversially overturned. Kaitlyn Hupp Close Sophomore Jacoby Kaplan points towards the Badger endzone as the defense pulled out a stop against the Falcons. Kaitlyn Hupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Jackson Kuchenberg runs the ball, passing several defenders and into the endzone until the touchdown call was controversially overturned. Kaitlyn Hupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junior Tim O’Grady shows his quarterback skills to throw a touchdown pass to sophomore Landon Smith who makes the catch for the Badgers and brings the score 21-13. Kaitlyn Hupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Badger vs. Westosha Central Sept. 4 Sophomore Jacoby Kaplan points towards the Badger endzone as the defense pulled out a stop against the Falcons. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Jackson Kuchenberg runs the ball, passing several defenders and into the endzone until the touchdown call was controversially overturned. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Tim O’Grady shows his quarterback skills to throw a touchdown pass to sophomore Landon Smith who makes the catch for the Badgers and brings the score 21-13. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle Adam Massman loved sports, his family and showing cattle. He excelled at whatever he did, his family said, and had a bright future ahead of him. Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Luke Fickell breaks down the debut of NB Bryce West and new-look secondary Luke Fickell breaks down the debut of NB Bryce West and new-look secondary Luke Fickell says play-calling operation one of many improvements to make off Week 1 Luke Fickell says play-calling operation one of many improvements to make off Week 1 Luke Fickell says WR Malachi Coleman delivering more than expected Luke Fickell says WR Malachi Coleman delivering more than expected Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Luke Fickell breaks down the debut of NB Bryce West and new-look secondary Luke Fickell breaks down the debut of NB Bryce West and new-look secondary Luke Fickell says play-calling operation one of many improvements to make off Week 1 Luke Fickell says play-calling operation one of many improvements to make off Week 1 Luke Fickell says WR Malachi Coleman delivering more than expected Luke Fickell says WR Malachi Coleman delivering more than expected