Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Sauna boat owner pitches idea to Lake Geneva Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee Dennis Hines Nov 20, 2026 10 hrs ago × Dennis Hines An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile vehicle makes a stop at Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly in Lake Geneva on Oct. 2. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A sauna boat owner presented plans for operating his vessel during the winter and spring on Geneva Lake to the Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee on Nov. 10.kAmtC:< |F?4<[ @H?6C @7 $G6EE r=F3[ D2:5 E96 3@2E H@F=5 36 5@4<65 2E #:G:6C2 !:6C]k^AmkAmvC@FAD @7 FA E@ D:I A6@A=6 H@F=5 36 23=6 E@ D:E :? E96 3@2E’D D2F?2 7@C `d >:?FE6D 2E 2 E:>6 2?5 E96? 4@@= @77 @? E96 564<] !2EC@?D 2=D@ H@F=5 92G6 E96 @AE:@? E@ 5@ 2 “4@=5 A=F?86” :? E96 =2<6]k^Am Erik Munck, owner of the Svett Club, want to bring his sauna boat operation to Lake Geneva during the spring and summer months. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm|2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 42==65 E96 AC@8C2> “2 4@@= :562[” 3FE D2:5 E96 4:EJ H@F=5 92G6 E@ 4@?D:56C A@E6?E:2= =:23:=:EJ :DDF6D 2?5 H@F=5 =:<6 r:EJ pEE@C?6J s2? sC2A6C 2?5 u:C6 r9:67 y@9? !6E6CD E@ C6G:6H E96 AC@A@D2=]k^Am People are also reading… Final plans approved for demolition, construction of new downtown Lake Geneva building Lake Geneva considers changes to boat slip and buoy rentals Final plans for culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road receive committee approval Abbey Resort welcomes new executive chef Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee OKs lease renewal with boat rental company Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours Two Brewers receive Silver Slugger awards for 2026 RCSO captain's leave follows allegation related to UGHS superintendent's arrest MLB lockout countdown: Where owners and players stand as CBA nears expiration Sauna boat owner pitches idea to Lake Geneva Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee Former Milwaukee star athlete to get Brewers championship ring 'It's surreal': Former Wisconsin men's basketball guard enjoying life as NBA player Union Grove woman sentenced for possessing child pornography Union Grove HS provides information about events leading up to superintendent's arrest Major US banks face widespread service outages kAm“x 5@?’E >62? E@ D9FE :E 5@H?[” zC2FD6 D2:5] “x ;FDE E9:?< E96C6’D 492==6?86D 2E E96 4:EJ =6G6= 7@C D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E9:D]”k^AmkAm|F?4< D2:5 E96 3@2E H@F=5 36 DE27765 2?5 H@F=5 :?4=F56 =:76 AC6D6CG6D 2?5 @E96C D276EJ 6BF:A>6?E] k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:EE66 H:== 5:D4FDD E96 AC@A@D2= 27E6C :E :D C6G:6H65]k^AmkAm|F?4< @A6C2E65 E96 D2F?2 3@2E 2E E96 uC6?49 r@F?EJ x?? @? E96 {2<6[ (c`h_ t] t?5 #@25 :? E96 %@H? @7 v6?6G2[ 62C=:6C :? E96 J62C]k^Am kAm“(96? A6@A=6 8@E 4@>7@CE23=6[ :E 24EF2==J 3642>6 C62==J A@AF=2C[ 6DA64:2==J E96 7:CDE H66< @7 ~4E@36C[” |F?4< D2:5] “xE H2D E96 >@DE 3FDJ x’G6 366?]”k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 8 hrs ago The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile vehicle makes a stop in Lake Geneva An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile vehicle makes a stop at Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly in Lake Geneva on Oct. 2. Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Madison police chief responds to questions on officer injuries in fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz Madison police chief responds to questions on officer injuries in fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz Madison police chief responds to questions on officer injuries in fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz Madison police chief responds to questions on officer injuries in fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Madison police chief responds to questions on officer injuries in fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz Madison police chief responds to questions on officer injuries in fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz Madison police chief responds to questions on officer injuries in fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz Madison police chief responds to questions on officer injuries in fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz