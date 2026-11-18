Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours Dennis Hines Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 × Dennis Hines Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race on Sept. 18 near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva is considering changes to Riviera Beach’s operating hours for next summer.kAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D 92G6 AC@A@D65 >@G:?8 E96 @A6?:?8 E:>6 7C@> h 2]>] E@ `` 2]>] 2?5 E96 4=@D:?8 E:>6 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ g A]>]k^AmkAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 r:EJ r@F?4:=’D !:6CD[ w2C3@C 2?5 {2<67C@?E r@>>:EE66 5:D4FDD65 E96 :DDF6 5FC:?8 :ED }@G] `_ >66E:?8]k^AmkAm“'6CJ 4@?D:DE6?E=J[ H96? x H2D 4964<:?8 @? E96 36249 2E d A]>][ E96C6 H2D 2 =:?6 @7 A6@A=6 H2?E:?8 E@ 86E @?E@ E96 36249[” w2C3@C>2DE6C {F<6 #:6DE6C6C D2:5] “xE’D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D6CG6 E9@D6 A6@A=6] (6 H@F=5 2=D@[ A@E6?E:2==J[ :?4C62D6 C6G6?F6 5FC:?8 E92E E:>67C2>6 7@C 92G:?8 E9@D6 =2E6C 9@FCD]”k^Am People are also reading… Final plans approved for demolition, construction of new downtown Lake Geneva building Lake Geneva considers changes to boat slip and buoy rentals Final plans for culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road receive committee approval Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee OKs lease renewal with boat rental company Abbey Resort welcomes new executive chef Two Brewers receive Silver Slugger awards for 2026 Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours MLB lockout countdown: Where owners and players stand as CBA nears expiration Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets is hosting two festive events Former Milwaukee star athlete to get Brewers championship ring Union Grove woman sentenced for possessing child pornography Major US banks face widespread service outages LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football semifinal round playoff scores Packers return 2 key contributors ahead of rematch with Vikings 2027 America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational will include teams from across the globe kAm!6@A=6 H@F=5 DE:== 92G6 2446DD E@ E96 36249 367@C6 `` 2]>][ 3FE E96J H@F=5 92G6 E@ AFC492D6 2 52:=J 36249 A2DD @C AC6D6?E 2 D62D@? 36249 A2DD :? @C56C E@ DE2J 27E6C E92E E:>6]k^Am Lake Geneva is considering changing Riviera Beach’s operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. next summer FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS kAm#:6DE6C6C D2:5 96 :D E2=<:?8 H:E9 E96 v6?6G2 {2<6 (2E6C $276EJ !2EC@=[ H9:49 AC@G:56D =:768F2C5 D6CG:46D 7@C E96 36249[ 23@FE H96E96C =:768F2C5D H@F=5 36 H:==:?8 E@ H@C< E96 =2E6C 9@FCD]k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 :7 E96 =:768F2C5D 2C6 ?@E 2G2:=23=6 E@ H@C< F?E:= g A]>][ E96 4:EJ 4@F=5 9:C6 :ED @H? =:768F2C5D E@ H@C< 5FC:?8 E96 6IE6?565 9@FCD]k^Am kAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D 2=D@ 92G6 AC@A@D65 AC@9:3:E:?8 AF3=:4 2446DD E@ E96 36249 7C@> `_ A]>] E@ e 2]>] 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6C 3642FD6 @7 G2?52=:D>] k^Am kAmp=56C r2E96C:?6 $E@@5=6J D2:5 D96 :D F?DFC6 9@H DF49 2 >62DFC6 H@F=5 36 6?7@C465]k^AmkAm“v@@5 =F4< ECJ:?8 E@ <66A 2?J A6CD@? H9@’D =@@<:?8 E@ C66< 92G@4 @? E96 36249[ @77 E96 36249[” D96 D2:5] “x E9:?< :E’D :?4C65:3=J F?72:C E@ D6E CF=6D E@ E96 A@:?E E92E J@F 42?’E 6?7@C46 :E]”k^Am Lake Geneva is considering prohibiting public access on Riviera Beach from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. next summer because of vandalism. Dennis Hines kAm|2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 D2:5 E96 36249 4@F=5 36 >@?:E@C65 3J E96 AF3=:4 D276EJ 5:DA2E496CD]k^Am kAm“x7 E96J D66 F?H2?E65 24E:G:E:6D[ 46CE2:?=J E96J 42? D6?5 E96 @77:46CD 5@H? E96C6[” zC2FD6 D2:5] “*@F 42? D9FE :E 5@H? H96? :E’D ?@E 2 7C:6?5=J E:>6 E@ 36 2E E96 36249 @C H96? A6@A=6 D9@F=5?’E 36 5@H? E96C6]”k^Am kAm%96 4@>>:EE66 :D D6E E@ 5:D4FDD 3@E9 :DDF6D 282:? 5FC:?8 2? FA4@>:?8 >66E:?8]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 4 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race on Sept. 18 near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. 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