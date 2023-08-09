The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

26th Annual East Troy Chamber Golf Outing

Thursday, Aug. 10, Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, East Troy.

Four-person scramble, 18 holes of golf with a cart, dinner, contests, golf goody bags, raffles and more. Registration 10 a.m. Shotgun start 11 a.m. Dinner, live music and prizes 5 p.m.

Cost: $120 per person, $35 dinner only, $480 for the Biz Package — 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner for four, hole sponsorship and certificate for a future round of golf for four at Alpine. NOTE: Deadline to sign up has already passed. Go to easttroy.org/events.

Appendix N Alcove Ribbon Cutting

Aug. 10, 2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Dedicated to the memory of “Dungeons & Dragons” co-creator Gary Gygax, “Appendix N” was Gygax’s list of reading recommendations that inspired many of the popular ideas in the fantasy role playing game. The alcove, a new special collection in the library, also features the Throne of Reading, a comfortable place to sit and read.

Corn & Brat Roast

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.

The Williams Bay Lions Club’s 50-plus-year event now goes three days, with multiple vendor stations, live music and a fireworks show Saturday, Aug. 12.

Go to the club’s Facebook page or williamsbaylions.org for more details.

Shrimp Boil Fundraising Event

Friday, Aug. 11, 5-8 p.m., 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva.

Lake Geneva’s own Sons of the American Legion Squadron 24 hosts a low country shrimp boil. Food includes sausage, potato, onion, corn, bread, butter and sauce.

Tickets: $20 adults, $10 kids, free ages 5 and younger. Email gerski14@hotmail.com for more information.

Yerkes Star Party

Aug. 11, 6:30-10 p.m., Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Telescopes on the lawn, planetarium shows, presentations and educational activities for the whole family.

Reservations required. Entry by ticket only. Tickets $10, $5 for ages 5-18. Go to yerkesobservatory.org, click on the Visit tab, then events to purchase. Free trolley rides for the event at Williams Bay School.

43rd Annual Art in the Park

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s juried fine art show with over 80 artists working in various media, including pottery, glass, jewelry, oil and acrylic painting, sculpture and more. Bid on art at the Silent Auction Tent, where bidding ends Aug. 12 at 3 p.m., and Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. The Just For Kids activities area at the Flat Iron Park Gazebo has a make-and-take project for kids.

Free parking available both days from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Dunn Field, Central-Denison School and in the lot by the Geneva Lake Museum and City Hall. Free shuttle service also both days, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to genevalakeartsfoundation.org/art-in-the-park for more details.

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market

Sunday, Aug. 13, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Hard to believe the 41st season of this large-scale flea market is almost over! Over 500 vendors, inside and out, will be there, rain or shine. After this date, the next market is Sept. 24.

Admission: $5. Free parking. Go to elkhornantiquefleamarket.com.

61st Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival

Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 16-20, Flat Iron, Library and Seminary parks, Lake Geneva.

Carnival, water ski show, boat parade, fireworks, a baggo tournament, art and craft fair, and live music by Bella Cain, Modern Day Romeos, Kelly Daniels, Jack Whittle Band, Too Hype Crew, Dirty Canteen, Big Al Wetzel Band, Rock Central.

Some Venetian Festival activities by day:

Aug. 16 — Ribbon cutting 5 p.m., Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion Beer Tent; Bella Cain 8 p.m., Beer Tent.

Aug. 17 — Modern Day Romeos 8 p.m., Beer Tent.

Aug. 18 — Kelly Daniels 8 p.m., Beer Tent.

Aug. 19 — Arts & Crafts Fair 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Library Park; Baggo Tournament 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Entertainment Pavilion; Jack Whittle Band 3 p.m., Entertainment Pavilion; Too Hype Crew 8 p.m., Beer Tent.

Aug. 20 — Arts & Crafts Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Library Park; Rock Central noon, Entertainment Pavilion; Big Al Wetzel Band 3 p.m. Entertainment Pavilion; Water Ski Show 6 p.m., Riviera Beach; Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Beer Tent; Lighted Boat Parade, dusk, Riviera Beach; Fireworks Show, after parade, Riviera Beach.

Prices vary depending on activity. Go to venetianfest.com for more information.

Seussical Jr.

Friday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva.

Performers ages 4 to 18 bring the world of Dr. Seuss to life in a musical that includes the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant and other famous characters.

Tickets: $15 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger. Go to lghom.com. Lyons Riverfest & the Duck Frenzy 500

Saturday, Aug. 19, Riverview Park, Lyons

A corn and pig roast, petting farm, arts and crafts fair, bag toss and euchre tournaments, and the duck race known as Duck Frenzy are all part of the events throughout the day.

Event schedule:

Fall Arts and Craft Fair — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Raffle baskets — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bags tournaments — noon, 3 and 6 p.m.

Euchre tournament — 2-4 p.m.

Live music: Gravity of Youth — 4-7 p.m.

Duck Frenzy 500 — 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Tribute to Country Legends by Tim Castle & Dale Sellers — 7-11 p.m.

Go to lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com for more information.

Also

D&D at the Library

Aug. 9, 5-7:45 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Come learn how to play “Dungeons & Dragons” at this event, or jump right in and play if you’re a veteran to the fantasy role playing game.

Open to ages 12-17. Registration required. Email wfinley@lglibrary.org.

Joe Diamond: The Official Mind Reader

Aug. 12, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

The world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze while blindfolded puts on 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four people at a time in the mansion’s Cognac Parlor.

Go to staymaxwell.com for more details.

Annual Summer Book Sale

Aug. 12, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Hundreds of books for all ages, DVDs, books on CD and more at this sale organized by the Friends of Aram Public Library.

The Friends are asking for volunteers to help set up at 6:15 a.m. and take down at 4:15 p.m. Community service credits and refreshments will be available. Email friends@aramlibrary.org with questions or to volunteer.

Disco Party

Aug. 12, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Drink discounts for anyone dressed in their disco best, with DJ Hollywood mixing favorites from the 1970s to today.

Euchre Night

Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Local History Lecture Series: Maple Park Historic District

Aug. 17, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Virtual tour of the Lake Geneva district, the original residential section of the former village of Geneva. Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate, leads the program, intended for adults only.

Visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.

Meet Danielle Lincoln Hanna

Aug. 18, noon-4 p.m., Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

The author of the Mailboat Suspense Series is conducting a book signing at the store.

Go to cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.

Summer Karaoke Night

Aug. 18, 9-11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.

