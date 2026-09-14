Alert Top Story Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Sept. 17 - Sept. 24 Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 14, 2026 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is the prep-sports schedule for Sept. 17—Sept. 24:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAmq2586C GD] t=<9@C?[ f A]>][ $6AE] `g[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E s6=2G2?\s2C:6?[ f A]>][ $6AE] `g[ s6=2G2?\s2C:6? w:89 $49@@= — q@C8 $E25:F>]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E (2J=2?5 p4256>J[ f A]>][ $6AE] `g[ (2J=2?5 p4256>J — qC@H? u:6=5]k^Am k9am%6??:Dk^9amkAmq2586C 2E t=<9@C? pC62[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] `f[ t=<9@C? pC62 w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^Am People are also reading… Brewers’ simple clinch celebration shows how expectations have changed Gateway helps graduate help family Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals 51-year-old athlete dies during Saturday’s half Ironman in Madison Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Tom Tiffany's plane makes emergency lake landing after campaign event Cars & Company returns to raise money for children’s cancer research New pediatrician joins Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center Brewers outfielder 'couldn't be more thankful' with health, role Tom Tiffany recounts harrowing plane emergency, swim to safety in Wausau 3 takeaways from Wisconsin volleyball's loss against Texas Lake Geneva Business improvement District steps up to help pay for Ice Sculpture Walk Lake Geneva Badger vs. Westosha Central Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses expect to increase by $411,000 in 2027 kAmq2586C 2E }:4@=6E $H66E `e x?G:E6[ ` A]>][ $6AE] `g[ }:4@=6E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E }:4@=6E $H66E `e x?G:E6[ h 2]>][ $6AE] `h[ }:4@=6E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E s6=2G2?\s2C:6?[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] aa[ s6=2G2?\s2C:6? w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] y6776CD@?[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] ab[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^Amk9amv@=7k^9am kAmq2586C 2E !2C<6C x?G:E2E:@?2=[ gib_ 2]>][ $6AE] `h[ y2?6DG:==6 !2C<6C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq2586C 2E #J56C rFA[ b A]>][ $6AE] a`[ qC@H?D {2<6 v@=7 r@FCD6]k^AmkAmq2586C GD] r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E[ `` 2]>][ $6AE] aa[ v@=56?6J6 r=F3]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E GD] y@9?D3FC8[ c A]>][ $6AE] aa[ {@42E:@? %qs]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E #@4< '2==6J r@?76C6?46 |66E[ g 2]>][ $6AE] ab[ #:G6CD:56 !2C<]k^Amk9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E s6=2G2?\s2C:6? x?G:E2E:@?2=[ h 2]>][ $6AE] `h[ s6=2G2?\s2C:6? w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq2586C 2E (6DE@D92 r6?EC2=[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] aa[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E 2E t586CE@?[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] `f[ t586CE@? w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E GD] qC@59625[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] aa[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E tG2?DG:==6[ eib_ A]>[ $6AE] ac[ tG2?DG:==6 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E p3F?52?E {:76[ fi`d A]>][ $6AE] aa[ p3F?52?E {:76 r9C:DE:2? $49@@=]k^Amk9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9am kAmq:8 u@@E 2E sF4< !@?5 x?G:E6[ cib_ A]>][ $6AE] `ac[ sF4< !@?5 #64C62E:@? pC62]k^Amk9am$@446Ck^9amkAmq2586C 2E z6?@D92 x?5:2? %C2:=[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] `f[ z6?@D92 x?5:2? %C2:= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C GD] (:=>@E &?:@?[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] aa[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C GD] |F<H@?28@[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] ac[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E y6776CD@?[ f A]>][ $6AE] `f[ y6776CD@? w:89 $49@@= — z:<<@>2? $E25:F>]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E {2<6 |:==D "F25[ h 2]>][ $6AE] `h[ {2<6 |:==D w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E s6=2G2?\s2C:6?[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] aa[ s6=2G2?\s2C:6? w:89 $49@@= — q@C8 $E25:F>]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E |@?C@6[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] ac[ |@?C@6 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9am$H:>k^9amkAmq2586C GD] t586CE@?^tG2?DG:==6[ dib_ A]>][ $6AE] aa[ q2586C w:89 $49@@= !@@=]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva Badger vs. Westosha Central Lake Geneva Badger will look to get their first win of the season Friday, Sept. 11 at Beloit Memorial. Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Sept. 10 - Sept. 17 This week’s prep-sports schedule for Lake Geneva-area schools. Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools. 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