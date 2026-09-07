Alert Top Story Topical Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 7, 2026 21 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAm{@DDi (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= a`[ q2586C `bk^AmkAm(:?i q:8 u@@E ac[ r=:?E@? gk^AmkAm{@DDi (:==:2>D q2J `h[ $E] y@9?’D }@CE9H6DE6C? bgk^Amk9am$@446Ck^9am kAm(:?i q2586C a[ &?:@? vC@G6 _k^AmkAm(:?i q2586C d[ s6=2G2?\s2C:6? bk^Am People are also reading… Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Gateway helps graduate help family Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses expect to increase by $411,000 in 2027 Bucks sign 7-foot center ahead of training camp Kyle Harrison did himself no favors in Brewers' loss to Cubs by tipping pitches Recently acquired Packers running back makes for strong culture, scheme fit Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Yerkes Foundation hosting 'Cosmic Construction' fundraiser UW-Whitewater police find no threat after shelter-in-place alert Pitcher providing little evidence Brewers should have confidence in him for playoffs Packers sign veteran free agent to reinforce tight end room Kenosha Laborfest set to return in lakside park on Labor Day Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Lake Geneva Avian Committee hosting annual Swift Night Out Rookie wide receiver looks to continue Packers' decades-long tradition kAm{@DDi q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J `[ u@CE pE<:?D@? ak^AmkAm{@DDi q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J a[ $9@C6=2?5 {FE96C2? ck^Amk9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAm{@DDi q2586C _[ qFC=:?8E@? bk^Am kAm(:?i q:8 u@@E b[ #24:?6 {FE96C2? _k^AmkAm{@DDi (:==:2>D q2J _[ s6=2G2?\s2C:6? bk^Am kAm{@DDi (:==:2>D q2J _[ |25:D@? r@F?ECJ s2J bk^Am k9am%6??:Dk^9amkAm{@DDi q2586C b[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= ck^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Badger vs. Kenosha Bradford Preseason Football, Aug. 21 Lake Geneva Badger played its first game of the 2026 season against Kenosha Bradford on Aug. 21, losing 52-12. The Badgers were favored to win… Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Luke Fickell breaks down the debut of NB Bryce West and new-look secondary Luke Fickell breaks down the debut of NB Bryce West and new-look secondary Luke Fickell says play-calling operation one of many improvements to make off Week 1 Luke Fickell says play-calling operation one of many improvements to make off Week 1 Luke Fickell says WR Malachi Coleman delivering more than expected Luke Fickell says WR Malachi Coleman delivering more than expected Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Luke Fickell breaks down the debut of NB Bryce West and new-look secondary Luke Fickell breaks down the debut of NB Bryce West and new-look secondary Luke Fickell says play-calling operation one of many improvements to make off Week 1 Luke Fickell says play-calling operation one of many improvements to make off Week 1 Luke Fickell says WR Malachi Coleman delivering more than expected Luke Fickell says WR Malachi Coleman delivering more than expected