The City of Lake Geneva has revised and updated its impact fee ordinance for the first time in about 20 years.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the revised impact fee ordinance, June 12.

Impact fees are financial contributions developers pay to municipalities to help fund projects that are needed because of their development.

Funding from impact fees may be used to help pay for traffic control signals, police and fire stations, parks, libraries, sewage treatment facilities, medical facilities and roads.

The updated impact fees include a sanitary sewer impact fee of $4,513 per residential equivalent unit and a water impact fee of $2,662 per residential equivalent unit.

Other impact fees that were approved include a parks impact fee of $1,407 per residential unit, public works impact fee of $2,870 per residential unit and a library impact fee of $756 per residential unit.

Lake Geneva’s previous impact fees included a sanitary sewer impact fee of $1,865 per residential equivalent unit, a water impact fee of $1,690 per residential equivalent unit and a parks impact fee of $230 per residential unit.

Edward Maxwell of Ruekert & Mielke, Inc.— the company that conducted the impact fee study for the city— said Lake Geneva’s impact fees have not been updated for about 20 years.

“These fees have not been increased for approximately 20 years,” Maxwell said. “So, I think that’s worth keeping in mind. The fees have not kept pace with the cost of new construction. As a result, there has to be a significant increase to really reflect current construction costs.”

Maxwell said Lake Geneva’s impact fees have been lower than other surrounding communities’ impact fees.

“With the length of time the city has gone since updating the fees, it has created a significant gap compared to what other communities have increased during that time,” Maxwell said. “Twenty years is a long time to go without updating.”

Former Lake Geneva Alderman Bill Huntress said, during a public hearing regarding the impact fees, that he feels it is time that the city updates its impact fee ordinance with the growth that has occurred in the community during the past several years.

“Every single house that’s built in this town, it’s costing the city money because they’re not paying their share,” Huntress said. “We’ve been dragging our feet on this for a long time. The sooner you get this done, the better off it’s going to be for the city and the taxpayers.”

Doug Wheaton, representative for the Lakes Area Realtors Association, said he is concerned that increasing the impact fees will cause less homes to be built in the City of Lake Geneva

“Given the magnitude of these proposed fee increases, it almost seems like the goal is to make it as hard as possible for someone to build a home,” Wheaton said. “People who live in new homes typically pay a lot of money in property taxes. If the city imposes huge, new fees that further reduces home construction. Property taxes that otherwise would be paid by people living in new homes will instead have to be paid by people living in existing homes within the city.”