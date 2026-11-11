Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical 2027 America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational will include teams from across the globe Dennis Hines Nov 11, 2026 5 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Former NBA player and New York Knicks television analyst Steve Novak discusses aspects of his career during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner & Impact Awards event. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2027 America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational will include competitors from the United States, Mexico, Turkey, Ecuador, France, Ukraine and India.kAm%96 4@>A6E:E:@?[ 9@DE65 3J 'x$x% {2<6 v6?6G2[ :D D4965F=65 7@C u63] b\f 2E #:G:6C2 !=2K2[ g`a (C:8=6J sC:G6[ 2?5 u=2E xC@? !2C<[ a_` (C:8=6J sC:G6[ 2D k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E H:== E2<6 A=246 7C@> `` 2]>] u63] b E9C@F89 `` 2]>] u63] e] %96 E@A\E9C66 E62>D H:== 36 2??@F?465 5FC:?8 2 46C6>@?J 2E b A]>] u63] e :? E96 #:G:6C2 32==C@@>]k^AmkAmpEE6?566D >2J G@E6 7@C E96:C 72G@C:E6 D4F=AEFC6 7@C E96 !6@A=6’D r9@:46 pH2C5]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ D?@H D4F=AE:?8[ (:?E6C76DE 2=D@ H:== 762EFC6 E96 s@H?E@H? x46 $4F=AEFC6 (2=< 2?5 q@?7:C6D @? E96 q6249 2E #:G:6C2 q6249]k^Am People are also reading… Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District State Rep. Tyler August elected to another term representing District 31 Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale Voters approve four-year referendum for Williams Bay School District Lake Geneva Business Improvement District making changes to its holiday events 3 things that stood out from No. 1 Wisconsin's tie, shootout win vs. Minnesota LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football quarterfinal round playoff scores Polzin: Colton Joseph's benching exposes Wisconsin football's costly gamble Badger High School theater students to present 'Radium Girls' Williams Bay proposes changes to Lion’s Field House rental agreement Which local soup is Best of Kenosha County at Bowls & Bakers? Geneva Lake Museum director retires after 13 years of service NIU Jazz Orchestra to conduct concert at Badger High School How the Brewers, and Milwaukee, pulled off World Series parade, party kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H:?E6C76DE=8]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]H:?E6C76DE=8]4@>k^2m]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Nov 10, 2026 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Former NBA player Steve Novak discusses aspects of his career during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner & Impact Awards Former NBA player and New York Knicks television analyst Steve Novak discusses aspects of his career during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner …