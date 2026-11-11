Alert Top Story Topical Walworth County Rising hosting inaugural 40 Under 40 event Nov. 19 Dennis Hines Nov 11, 2026 5 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Alicia Boemi, owner of Lakeside Books in Lake Geneva, accepts the Rising Star Award during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner & Impact Awards ceremony. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walworth County Rising will conduct its inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== C64@8?:K6 C6D:56?ED H9@ 2C6 c_ @C J@F?86C H9@ 92G6 >256 D:8?:7:42?E 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D]k^AmkAmpH2C5D 2=D@ H:== 36 AC6D6?E65 7@C r@>>F?:EJ '@=F?E66C @7 E96 *62C[ qFD:?6DD ~H?6C @7 E96 *62C 2?5 #:D:?8 $E2C @7 (2=r@]k^AmkAm%:4<6ED 2C6 2 S`_ 5@?2E:@?[ 2?5 E96 AC@4665D H:== 36?67:E E96 qC:586 u@@5 U2>Aj s:2A6C q2?< x?4][ a_d t] r@>>6C46 r@FCE :? t=<9@C?]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H2=H@CE94@F?EJC:D:?8]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]H2=H@CE94@F?EJC:D:?8]4@>k^2m]k^Am People are also reading… Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District State Rep. Tyler August elected to another term representing District 31 Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale Voters approve four-year referendum for Williams Bay School District Lake Geneva Business Improvement District making changes to its holiday events 3 things that stood out from No. 1 Wisconsin's tie, shootout win vs. Minnesota LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football quarterfinal round playoff scores Polzin: Colton Joseph's benching exposes Wisconsin football's costly gamble Badger High School theater students to present 'Radium Girls' Williams Bay proposes changes to Lion’s Field House rental agreement Which local soup is Best of Kenosha County at Bowls & Bakers? Geneva Lake Museum director retires after 13 years of service NIU Jazz Orchestra to conduct concert at Badger High School How the Brewers, and Milwaukee, pulled off World Series parade, party Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Nov 10, 2026 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Alicia Boemi gives speech while accepting the Rising Star Award Alicia Boemi, owner of Lakeside Books in Lake Geneva, accepts the Rising Star Award during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner & Impact Awar…