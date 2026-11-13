Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin football players' interviews
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Wisconsin's J.J. Watt ramps up the crowd in the first half of a 2010 game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Wisconsin's J.J. Watt pressures Indiana quarterback Ben Chappell during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Wisconsin's J.J. Watt celebrates his recovery of a fumble by Indiana quarterback Edward Wright-Baker during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal)
A reporter records an interview with Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt during a media day in Los Angeles for the 2011 Rose Bowl. (Jae C. Hong, Associated Press)
Wisconsin's J.J. Watt celebrates a play against Ohio State during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal)
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, left, chats with J.J. Watt on the field during warmups before a 2015 game in Arlington, Texas. (LM Otero, Associated Press)
Wisconsin lineman J.J. Watt is tackled by Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson after Watt deflected and intercepted a pass during the fourth quarter of their 2010 game in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)
Wisconsin lineman J.J. Watt is chased by the Michigan offensive line after intercepting a deflected pass deflected during the fourth quarter of their 2010 game in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)
Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt prepares for the Badgers' 2010 game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt bites a rose after the Badgers beat Northwestern 70-23 in Madison last in the 2010 season. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
Wisconsin's 2010 defensive line — Louis Nzegwu, from left, Ethan Hemer, J.J. Watt, Jordan Kohout, Tyler Dippel and Patrick Butrym — poses for a photo before the season. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal)
J.J. Watt listens to a teammate during a July 2010 interview in Madison. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal)
J.J. Watt pressures San Jose State quarterback Matt Faulkner into throwing an interception during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (John Maniaci, State Journal)
J.J. Watt got just enough of a San Jose State field-goal attempt to block it during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (John Maniaci, State Journal)
UW defensive end J.J. Watt breaks through the San Jose State offensive line during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (UW Athletic Communications)
Wisconsin's J.J. Watt bats away a pass and intercepts it during a 2010 game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal)
Wisconsin's J.J. Watt hits Northwestern quarterback Kain Colter, who throws an interception, during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Wisconsin's Tyler Dippel (51) picks up a fumble forced by J.J. Watt during their 2010 game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Wisconsin's J.J. Watt forces a fumble by Northwestern quarterback Evan Watkins during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Wisconsin's J.J. Watt blocks an extra-point attempt by Northwestern's Stefan Demos during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt makes a "W" with his fingers while celebrating the Badgers' 2010 Big Ten title-clinching 70-23 victory over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. (Jason McMahon, State Journal)
Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt celebrates the Badgers' 2010 Big Ten championship after a 70-23 victory over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium.(Todd Milewski, State Journal)
Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle J.J. Watt tries to get around TCU offensive tackle Marcus Cannon during the 2011 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Badgers defensive tackle J.J. Watt dives after TCU running back Matthew Tucker during the 2011 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien, left, looks back at the field and scoreboard while walking off the field with defensive tackle J.J. Watt after the Badgers lost to TCU in the 2011 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (M.P. King, State Journal)
J.J. Watt works out in preparation for Wisconsin 2011 Pro Day. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal)
Badger great J.J. Watt walks in the processional during the 2019 UW-Madison spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium. (Amber Arnold, State Journal)
Former Badgers star J.J. Watt speaks during the 2019 UW-Madison spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium. (Amber Arnold, State Journal)
Badgers interim coach Barry Alvarez chats with former Badgers defensive lineman J.J. Watt on the sideline before the 2015 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla. (M.P. King, State Journal)
Minnesota quarterback Adam Weber tries to scramble past Wisconsin's J.J. Watt during the first half of their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt gets ready to rush the quarterback the Arizona State quarterback during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt applies pressure on the Arizona State offensive line during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
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