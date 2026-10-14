Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical ORCHARD OFFERINGS Illinois apple orchard opens market store in Walworth Dennis Hines Oct 14, 2026 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residents who have not gotten their apple cider doughnut fix this fall will have an opportunity to do so throughout the year.kAm%96 @H?6CD @7 #@J2= ~2< u2C> pAA=6 ~C492C5[ `dh_g w63C@? #@25 :? w2CG2C5[ x==:?@:D[ 92G6 @A6?65 #@J2= ~2< u2C> (2=H@CE9 |2C<6E 2E cd_ $] |2:? $E] :? (2=H@CE9]k^AmkAm%96 >2C<6E 762EFC6D 2AA=6 4:56C 5@F89?FED[ A:6D[ 3C625D[ 2AA=6D[ 4@@<:6D[ 7F586[ 4:56C[ ;2>D[ 2AA=6 D2F46[ 9@?6J[ 42C2>6= 2AA=6D 2?5 8:7E :E6>D]k^Am Royal Oak Farm Walworth Market employees Kimberly Ries, left, and Maria Demco are excited about selling apple cider doughnuts, apples, pies, cookies and other orchard-related products to customers. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm“q2D:42==J[ :E’D 2 D2>A=:?8 @7 H92E H6 92G6 2E E96 72C>[” D2:5 $2C29 q6==[ 4@\@H?6C @7 #@J2= ~2< u2C> pAA=6 ~C492C5]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips Phil Hands cartoon: What's allowed to be higher than the Capitol in Madison? Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval Former Mount Horeb star sidelined for freshman season with Wisconsin men's basketball MLB playoff heroes' stories teach us about value of low-cost youth sports Illinois apple orchard opens market store in Walworth Town of Delavan conducts annual Oktoberfest Instant analysis from the Brewers' NLDS-clinching Game 4 win over the Padres New parking signs installed throughout downtown Lake Geneva Week 8 high school football scores Ronald Rindo to discuss novel Oct. 14 at Lake Geneva Public Library Bottles for Brewers celebration featured names of Wisconsin cities Geneva Lake Arts Foundation assists with Holiday Home Camp project 5 Simple Steps to Prepare Before Disaster Strikes 3 things that stood out from No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey's loss at No. 2 Ohio State kAmq6== D2:5 E96J 564:565 E@ 6DE23=:D9 E96 >2C<6E E@ AC@G:56 E96 @C492C5’D AC@5F4ED J62C\C@F?5]k^AmkAm“p =@E @7 C6D:56?ED :? (2=H@CE9 2C6 C62==J 6I4:E65 E@ 92G6 FD 2 =:EE=6 3:E 4=@D6C E@ E96>[” q6== D2:5] “xE’D >@C6 4@?G6?:6?E E@ C6249[ 2?5 :E’D 366? 8C62E E@ 92G6 4FDE@>6CD H9@ 92G6 ?6G6C 366? @FE E@ E96 72C> DE@AA:?8 3J 3642FD6 @7 E96 =@42E:@?]”k^Am Owners of the Royal Oak Farm Apple Orchard recently opened the Royal Oak Farm Walworth Market to make their products available to customers throughout the year. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAmz:>36C=J #:6D[ 2 #@J2= ~2< u2C> 6>A=@J66[ D2:5 >2?J A6@A=6 >2<6 2 52J EC:A 3J G:D:E:?8 3@E9 E96 @C492C5 2?5 E96 >2C<6E[ H9:49 2C6 23@FE `_ >:?FE6D 2H2J 7C@> 6249 @E96C]k^Am kAm“tG6CJ E:>6 A6@A=6 4@>6 96C6[ x >2<6 DFC6 E@ 2D< :7 E96J’G6 366? E@ E96 @C492C5 5@H? :? w2CG2C5[” #:6D D2:5] “x H@C< 5@H? E96C6[ E@@[ D@ H6 2=H2JD >2<6 DFC6 A6@A=6 2C6 2H2C6 E92E H6 2C6 @A6? FA 96C6]”k^Am kAm|2C:2 s6>4@[ 2 #@J2= ~2< u2C> 6>A=@J66[ D2:5 E96 >2C<6E 92D C646:G65 2 A@D:E:G6 C6DA@?D6 7C@> 4FDE@>6CD[ H9@ 2C6 A=62D65 E92E E96J 5@ ?@E 92G6 E@ H2:E 2?@E96C J62C E@ AFC492D6 2AA=6 4:56C 5@F89?FED @C @E96C @C492C5\C6=2E65 AC@5F4ED]k^AmkAm“%96J H:== 36 23=6 E@ 86E E96:C 5@F89?FED :?DE625 @7 E96> 36:?8 8@?6 3J %92?<D8:G:?8[” s6>4@ D2:5] “x 5@?’E <?@H 2?JH96C6 6=D6 H96C6 J@F 42? 86E 2AA=6 4:56C 5@F89?FED J62C C@F?5] $@[ H6 42? DE2J 72E 2== H:?E6C]”k^Am Many of the Royal Oak Farm Walworth Market’s products also are available at the Royal Oak Farm Apple Orchard. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm%96 #@J2= ~2< u2C> (2=H@CE9 |2C<6E :D @A6? 7C@> h 2]>] E@ e A]>] |@?52J\%9FCD52J 2?5 7C@> g 2]>] E@ e A]>][ uC:52J\$2EFC52J]k^AmkAm#@J2= ~2< u2C> pAA=6 ~C492C5 :D @A6? >:5\yF?6 E9C@F89 >:5\}@G6>36C 2?5 762EFC6D 2AA=6 A:4<:?8[ C2DA36CCJ A:4<:?8[ 7=@H6C 82C56?[ 2AA=6 EC66 >2K6[ @C492C5 E@FCD[ A=2J8C@F?5[ 8:7E D9@A[ A6EE:?8 K@@[ AF>A<:? >2C<6E[ C6DE2FC2?E[ >:?\AFEE 8@=7 4@FCD6 2?5 32<6CJ] %96 @C492C5 :D 2G2:=23=6 7@C D49@@= E@FCD[ 4@CA@C2E6 @FE:?8D 2?5 3:CE952J A2CE:6D]k^Am kAm%96 `e_\24C6 72C> 762EFC6D 23@FE aa[___ EC66D H:E9 bc G2C:6E:6D @7 2AA=6D]k^Am kAm“%96 C62D@? H6 92G6 D@ >2?J :D D@ H6 42? 4@?DE2?E=J 92G6 ?6H G2C:6E:6D C:A6?:?8 @? E96 EC66D[” q6== D2:5]k^Am Royal Oak Farm Apple Orchard features about 34 varieties of apples. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm#@J2= ~2< u2C> pAA=6 ~C492C5 :D @A6? 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ d A]>][ |@?52J\%9FCD52J 2?5 `_ 2]>] E@ e A]>][ uC:52J\$F?52J]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]#@J2=~2<]72C>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]#@J2=~2<]72C>k^2m @C 42== g`d\ecg\c`c`]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 10 hrs ago The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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