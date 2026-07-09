Alert Top Story Topical Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund Kaitlyn Hupp Jul 9, 2026 15 mins ago × Heading out on a boat this summer? AccuWeather's Lincoln Riddle has several tips on how to stay safe out on the water. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The third child who drowned July 3 after a boat capsized during a severe storm on Geneva Lake was identified Thursday as 10-year-old Kate Schmidt of Batavia, Illinois.kAm%96 72>:=J A=2?D E@ 4C62E6 2 =6824J 7F?5 7@C 49:=5C6? H9@ >:89E ?@E 36 23=6 E@ 277@C5 DA@CED — DF49 2D E6??:D 2?5 D@7E32==[ H9:49 H6C6 EH@ @7 z2E6’D 72G@C:E6D — @C 7@C 49:=5C6? H9@ H:D9 E@ 25@AE C6D4F6 2?:>2=D]k^AmkAm“z2E6 H2D 2? 2>2K:?8 8:C= H:E9 2 3F33=J A6CD@?2=:EJ[ 2?5 D96 5:5?’E 92G6 2 >62? 3@?6 :? 96C 3@5J[Q E96 v@uF?5|6 5@?2E:@? A286 C625D] Q(96E96C J@F >6E 96C @?46 @C <?6H 96C H6==[ D96 H@F=5 3C:89E6? J@FC =:76 2?J E:>6 @7 52J]”k^Am Honoring Kate Schmidt GoFundMekAmz2E6 =@G65 A=2J:?8 E6??:D[ D@7E32==[ DA6?5:?8 E:>6 H:E9 2?:>2=D 2?5 7C:6?5D 2?5 96C 72>:=J :D 8@:?8 E@ >:DD 96C <:?5?6DD 566A=J[ E96 A286 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Investigation continues into Friday’s Geneva Lake drownings 'All hell broke loose': Witnesses recount storm that killed 3 children in Lake Geneva Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Fireworks & Fourth of July fun around Lake Geneva area this weekend Cleanup begins: Lake Geneva area embarks on restoration effort after severe storm Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Pink the Lake event returns to the Lake Geneva area Cleanup begins amid Fourth of July events after Lake Geneva storms leave 3 dead Five ways to enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation in Lake Geneva Walworth County issues final round of ARPA grants Local businesses offer support to residents post-storm Lake Geneva hotel welcomes two new dining establishments kAm|@C6 E92? 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E96 =@DD @7 @FC 36=@G65 z2E6[” E96 72>:=J D2:5]k^Am kAm~? yF=J b[ E96 72>:=:6D 925 366? 6?;@J:?8 E96 9@=:52J H66<6?5 H96? 2 DE@C> 2AA62C65 72DE6C E92? H2D 6IA64E65]k^Am kAm%9C66 @7 E96 7@FC 49:=5C6? H9@ H6C6 @? E96 3@2E 5C@H?65 27E6C E96 3@2E 42AD:K65 2?5 D2?<[ E9C@H:?8 2== `_ A2DD6?86CD :?E@ E96 H2E6C]k^AmkAmp v@uF?5|6 92D 2=D@ 366? D6E FA E@ 9@?@C E96 ~DH2=5 49:=5C6?[ H:E9 >@C6 E92? Sa`d[___ C2:D65 D@ 72C]k^Am GoFundMe Donation Link Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Photos: Powerful storm causes widespread damage around Lake Geneva People assess the damage of a row of power lines brought down on S. Lake Shore Drive on Saturday after a strong storm that came through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Boats sit in shallow water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Penny Roehrer walks through her debris-ridden yard in Lake Geneva Saturday after assessing damage to her home, which had a tree fall on to during Friday’s storm. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A cyclist rides by a tree branch Saturday that had fallen on a power line on S. Lake shore Drive during a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A person walks past damage along the White River on Saturday after a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Cars pass by the top of a tree Saturday that had fallen upside down and pulled a power line down with it after a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL People play in the water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A family runs in to Lake Geneva off of Big Foot Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Lake Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Justin Woods pours diesel on a pile of burning branches he had collected from his yard after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. , Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Theresa Wright, left, piles branches on a trailer while Angeli Soto chops them up before they are taken to Soto’s farm to be burned on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Part of a tree sits inside a home after a strong storm brought trees down across Walsworth County on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A linesman from Shade Tree Company wrestles loose a branch that had fallen on a power line during a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A fallen tree brought up a piece of asphalt in a driveway after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Ricci Capezio clears branches from his driveway following a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from a utility pole above a pile of branches that were gathered on the curb after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Deb Dehmlow talks to a neighbor while cleaning up the park on the shore of Lake Como after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Fallen trees are tangled with power lines after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from the arm of a small excavator in a front yard on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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