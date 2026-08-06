Alert Featured Top Story Topical Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Dennis Hines Aug 6, 2026 14 hrs ago × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva is in the process of updating a conduct policy for elected officials.kAm%96 r:EJ r@F?4:=’D !6CD@??6= r@>>:EE66 2AAC@G65 2 5C27E FA52E6 pF8] b 3J 2 c\` G@E6[ H:E9 p=56C y@6= w@:=2?5 G@E:?8 “?@]”k^AmkAm%96 492?86D DE:== >FDE 36 2AAC@G65 3J E96 7F== 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAmp AC@A@D65 A@=:4J DE2E6D E92E 2 G:@=2E:@? 4@>>:EE65 3J 2? 6=64E65 @77:4:2= D9@F=5 36 C6A@CE65 E@ E96 4:EJ 2EE@C?6J 7@C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 2?5 E96 2EE@C?6J’D C6A@CE D9@F=5 36 C6G:6H65 3J E96 r:EJ r@F?4:=]k^Am kAm|6>36CD E96? >2J :DDF6 2 HC:EE6? AF3=:4 @C AC:G2E6 46?DFC6 282:?DE E96 @77:4:2=[ @C 5:D>:DD E96 4@>A=2:?E] p? 6=64E65 @77:4:2= H9@ :D :? G:@=2E:@? >2J 36 C6>@G65 7C@> @77:46 2?5 ?@E 2==@H65 E@ D66< 4:EJ @77:46 282:?]k^Am People are also reading… New details emerge about the moments before police shot Corey Ruiz Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Badger Boys Cross Country ready to chase another Southern Lakes crown Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves permit for wedding venue on Wesley Inn & Resort site Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater Lake Geneva Tourism Commission approves $30,000 grant for Venetian Festival Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam explains Giannis Antetokounmpo trade Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant kAmrFCC6?E=J[ G:@=2E:@?D 2C6 C6A@CE65 E@ E96 4:EJ 25>:?:DEC2E@C H:E9 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 36:?8 C6G:6H65 2?5 5:D4FDD65 3J E96 !6CD@??6= r@>>:EE66]k^AmkAm%96 AC@A@D65 492?86 DE6>D 7C@> 4@>A=2:?ED E92E H6C6 7:=65 3J r:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C s2G6 s6 p?86=:D 282:?DE w@:=2?5[ 2?5 4@>A=2:?ED 7:=65 3J w@:=2?5 282:?DE p=56CD $96CC: p>6D 2?5 r:?5J *286C 2?5 |2J@C %@55 zC2FD6[ H9:49 H6C6 C6G:6H65 3J E96 4@>>:EE66]k^Am kAm“%96 AC:>2CJ 4@?46C?D H:E9 E9:D A@=:4J 2E E9:D A@:?E H6C6 E96 4:EJ 25>:?:DEC2E@C 32D:42==J 24E:?8 2D E96 2C3:EC2E@C :? 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DE2E6D E92E 6=64E65 @77:4:2=D D9@F=5 “>2:?E2:? 2 564@CF>” 2?5 C67C2:? 7C@> >2<:?8 “CF56[ 4C:E:42= @C 5:DC6DA64E7F= G6C32= @C HC:EE6? 4@>>6?ED[ 724:2= 6IAC6DD:@?D @C 86DEFC6D 5:C64E65 2E 76==@H 2=56CA6CD@?D[ 4:EJ DE277[ 4:EJ 4@>>:DD:@? 2?5 4@>>:EE66 >6>36CD @C >6>36CD @7 E96 AF3=:4]”k^Am kAm“p 564@CF> :D C62==J 8@G6C?65 3J #@36CE’D #F=6 @7 ~C56C] x7 J@F 7@==@H #@36CE’D #F=6 @7 ~C56C[ E96C6 D9@F=5 36 2 564@CF>[” sC2A6C D2:5] “%9:D D64E:@? :D 7F== @7 4@?DE:EFE:@?2= AC@3=6>D]”k^AmkAmw@:=2?5 D2:5 E96 AC@G:D:@? D9@F=5 C6>2:? :? E96 A@=:4J]k^AmkAm“x7 564@CF> H2D 36:?8 >2:?E2:?65[ x H@F=5 28C66 H:E9 J@F[” 96 D2:5]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 9 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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