Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Police Department to establish K9 program Dennis Hines Aug 12, 2026 2 hrs ago × Terry Flores Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Police Department is set to move forward with a K9 program, after the Police and Fire Commission unanimously approved confirmation of the program Aug. 6.kAmr:EJ r@F?4:= 6DE23=:D965 E96 AC@8C2> yF=J `b FD:?8 Sea[haa :? =67E@G6C 42A:E2= 7F?5D 7C@> AC@;64ED E92E 6:E96C 42>6 F?56C 3F586E @C 5:5 ?@E ?665 E@ 36 4@>A=6E65]k^AmkAm%96 56A2CE>6?E A=2?D E@ @3E2:? 2 v6C>2? D96A96C5^|2=:?@:D >:I[ H9:49 H:== 36 FD65 E@ 2DD:DE 5FC:?8 A2EC@=D 2?5 ?2C4@E:4 :?G6DE:82E:@?D]k^AmkAm{E] z2:E=:? %:6EK D2:5 5CF8 @776?D6D 92G6 :?4C62D65 3J 23@FE c_T 5FC:?8 E96 A2DE E9C66 J62CD[ H:E9 23@FE `fg 5CF8\C6=2E65 42==D @44FCC:?8 :? a_ad]k^Am People are also reading… Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker These Wisconsinites beat astronomical odds to win Powerball jackpots Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Worker dies after falling through roof at Grant County construction site Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship Food recalls keep growing. Eggs, lettuce, soup and more affected Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay 58-year-old facing child sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s kAm“(6 766= E96C6 2C6 >2?J D:EF2E:@?D H96C6 :7 H6 H6C6 E@ 92G6 2 zh AC@8C2> H:E9:? @FC 56A2CE>6?E[ :E H@F=5 :>AC@G6 @77:46C D276EJ 2?5 677:4:6?4J H:E9 @FC D6CG:46D[” D96 D2:5] “%96 BF2=:EJ @7 @FC C6DA@?D6 H@F=5 :?4C62D6[ 2D H6==]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 56A2CE>6?E 2=D@ H:== @3E2:? 2 {23C25@C C6EC:6G6C[ H9:49 H:== 36 FD65 7@C 6IA=@D:G6 56E64E:@? 2?5 7:C62C>\C6=2E65 :?G6DE:82E:@?D]k^AmkAmq@E9 5@8D H:== 36 FD65 E@ 96=A EC24< >:DD:?8 A6@A=6[ =@42E6 7=66:?8 DFDA64ED[ C64@G6C 5:D42C565 H62A@?D 2?5 D62C49 7@C 6G:56?46] %96J 2=D@ H:== 2AA62C 5FC:?8 D49@@= 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED]k^Am kAm“%96J’C6 3@E9 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 D92C65 42A23:=:E:6D[ H9:49 2=D@ :D 8@:?8 E@ 96=A FD ?@E @G6CH@C< @?6 @G6C E96 @E96C[” %:6EK D2:5]k^Am kAmu:G6 @77:46CD 92G6 366? D6=64E65 2D 42?5:52E6D 7@C E96 EH@ zh 92?5=6C A@D:E:@?D]k^AmkAm%C2:?:?8 7@C E96 AC@8C2> :D D4965F=65 E@ 368:? :? a_af[ 2?5 E96 56A2CE>6?E A=2?D E@ 92G6 7F?5C2:D6CD E@ 96=A A2J 7@C 6BF:A>6?E 2?5 @?8@:?8 4@DED]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Aug 10, 2026 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story National Night Out Kenosha Police K9 Unit skills demonstration Watch Now: Related Video Francesca Hong speaks as result still in question Francesca Hong supporters learn race is essentially tied Francesca Hong supporters learn race is essentially tied The fans of Francesca Hong speak out as results come in The fans of Francesca Hong speak out as results come in Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Watch Now: Related Video Francesca Hong speaks as result still in question Francesca Hong supporters learn race is essentially tied Francesca Hong supporters learn race is essentially tied The fans of Francesca Hong speak out as results come in The fans of Francesca Hong speak out as results come in Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident