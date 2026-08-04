Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Dennis Hines Aug 4, 2026 8 hrs ago × Thinking of taking up golf? Here are four tips to help you get started with your new hobby. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva emerged victorious in the second annual Second Annual Lake Geneva-Delavan Putting Championship on July 7 at Lodge Geneva National’s Dance Floor putting course.kAm%96 G:4E@CD 5@?2E65 E96:C Sd__ H:??:?8D E@ C6D:56?ED H9@ H6C6 27764E65 3J E96 yF=J b DE@C> 2?5 E96 72>:=:6D @7 E96 E9C66 49:=5C6? H9@ 5:65 H96? E96 3@2E E96J H6C6 @? 42AD:K65 E92E 52J]k^Am The Lake Geneva golf putting team, captained by Alder Joel Hoiland, faced off against the City of Delavan during the Second Annual Lake Geneva-Delavan Putting Championship on July 7. Submitted Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 5@?2E:@? H2D >2E4965 3J p=56C y@6= w@:=2?5 2?5 3J %@55 q:C<9@=K @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 {2F?5CJ]k^Am Mayor Ryan Schroeder captained a golf putting team for Delevan during the Second Annual Lake Geneva-Delevan Putting Championship on July 7. Submitted kAmw@:=2?5 42AE2:?65 {2<6 v6?6G2’D E62>[ 2?5 |2J@C #J2? $49C@656C 42AE2:?65 s6=2G2?’D E62>]k^Am kAm“(9:=6 E9:D :D 3F:=E 2C@F?5 7C:6?5=J 4@>A6E:E:@? 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 7F?[ :E 2=D@ C6>:?5D FD E92E @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D 4@>6 E@86E96C 5FC:?8 5:77:4F=E E:>6D[” w@:=2?5 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] “(6 9@A6 E9:D 4@?EC:3FE:@? AC@G:56D[ 2E =62DE[ 2 D>2== >62DFC6 @7 DFAA@CE 2?5 56>@?DEC2E6D 9@H 566A=J @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D 42C6]”k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves permit for wedding venue on Wesley Inn & Resort site New details emerge about the moments before police shot Corey Ruiz Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Lake Geneva area lodging facilities offering special summer menus Lake Geneva Public Library to conduct annual craft swap Lake Geneva ends emergency declaration related to July 3 storm Badger Boys Cross Country ready to chase another Southern Lakes crown Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Mandela Barnes drops out of governor’s race Lake Geneva Public Library, Lakeside Books hosting literary event in August Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Jul 31, 2026 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story How to start playing golf: Four tips for beginners Thinking of taking up golf? Here are four tips to help you get started with your new hobby. Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Act 10 in Appeals Court Top stories for Aug. 4, 2026 Top stories for Aug. 4, 2026 Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Act 10 in Appeals Court Top stories for Aug. 4, 2026 Top stories for Aug. 4, 2026 Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high