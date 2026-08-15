Alert Top Story Topical Lake Geneva brush drop-off site, boat launch closed for Venetian Fest Aug 15, 2026 14 hrs ago × ZMG - Buzz60 Are you doing some summer cleaning or really late spring cleaning? Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva’s brush drop-off site at 1065 Carey St. will be closed Aug. 17-21 because of the Lake Geneva Venetian Festival. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}@C>2= 3CFD9 5C@A\@77 9@FCD H:== C6DF>6 pF8] ac]k^AmkAm{2<6 v6?6G2’D 4:EJ 3@2E =2F?49 @? (C:8=6J sC:G6 2=D@ H:== 36 4=@D65 pF8] `f\ac 3642FD6 @7 E96 '6?6E:2? u6DE:G2=]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4:EJ@7=2<686?6G2]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4:EJ@7=2<686?6G2]8@Gk^2m]k^Am Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story These items can be reused, so don't throw them out Are you doing some summer cleaning or really late spring cleaning? Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Photos: Powerful storm causes widespread damage around Lake Geneva The Lake Geneva area was cleaning up Saturday after a powerful storm blew through on Friday, killing three children when their boat capsized o… Watch Now: Related Video Family attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton speak before Corey Ruiz's funeral The funeral of Corey Ruiz The funeral of Corey Ruiz David Crowley's comeback over Francesca Hong 'unprecedented' David Crowley's comeback over Francesca Hong 'unprecedented' Topgolf opens in Monona Topgolf opens in Monona Watch Now: Related Video Family attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton speak before Corey Ruiz's funeral The funeral of Corey Ruiz The funeral of Corey Ruiz David Crowley's comeback over Francesca Hong 'unprecedented' David Crowley's comeback over Francesca Hong 'unprecedented' Topgolf opens in Monona Topgolf opens in Monona