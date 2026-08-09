Alert Featured Top Story Topical Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race Dennis Hines Aug 9, 2026 8 hrs ago × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anyone who was interested in participating in upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race but hasn't yet signed up might be out of luck.kAm#68:DEC2E:@? 7@C E96 6G6?E[ H9:49 :D D4965F=65 7@C ?@@? E@ c A]>] $6AE] `h 2E #:G:6C2 q6249[ g`a (C:8=6J sC:G6 :? 5@H?E@H? {2<6 v6?6G2[ :D 7F== — H:E9 :ED D6E c_ 4@>A6E:E@CD]k^AmkAm#246 9@A67F=D 42? 92G6 E96:C ?2>6D A=2465 @? 2 H2:E:?8 =:DE 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]C653F==]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]C653F==]4@>k^2m[ 2?5 H:== C646:G6 2 C67F?5 @7 E96 Sc_ C68:DEC2E:@? 766 :7 ?@E D6=64E65]k^Am kAmpD A2CE @7 E96 4@>A6E:E:@?[ H9:49 :D 9@DE65 3J #65 qF== 2?5 {2<6 v6?6G2 rCF:D6 {:?6[ A2CE:4:A2?ED ;F>A 7C@> 2 >@G:?8 3@2E @?E@ 2 5@4<[ 56=:G6C >2:= 2?5 C6EFC? E@ E96 3@2E 367@C6 :E AF==D 2H2J]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Badger Boys Cross Country ready to chase another Southern Lakes crown Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Walworth County ADRC launching Family Caregiver Café Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment, declines to answer at Rand Paul hearing Tourism Commission approves grants for bike ride, bridal expo Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club During the Red Bull Rush Delivery race, participants jump from a moving boat onto a dock, deliver mail and return to the boat before it pulls away. Submitted kAmp=2??2 r@?85@?[ 5:C64E@C @7 >2C<:?8 7@C v286 |2C:?6 — A2C6?E 4@>A2?J 7@C {2<6 v6?6G2 rCF:D6 {:?6 — D2:5 E96 6G6?E[ H9:49 :D :? :ED D64@?5 J62C[ 8:G6D A2CE:4:A2?ED 2 766= 7@C H92E :E :D =:<6 E@ 36 2 {2<6 v6?6G2 rCF:D6 {:?6 >2:=3@2E ;F>A6C]k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE C@F?5 :?4=F56D EH@ 4@>A6E:E@CD C24:?8 @? D6A2C2E6 5@4<D] %96 A2CE:4:A2?ED H:E9 E96 `_ 72DE6DE E:>6D 25G2?46 E@ E96 7:?2= C@F?5[ H9:49 :?4=F56D @3DE24=6D 36:?8 A=2465 @? E96 5@4<D]k^Am kAm“xE H:== 36 >@C6 C62=:DE:4 H:E9 H92E >2:=3@2E ;F>A6CD D66 @? E96:C 52J\E@\52J 56=:G6C:6D[” r@?85@? D2:5] “%96 @3DE24=6D 4@F=5 36 7=@H6C A=2?E6CD @C 3@2E:?8 DFAA=:6D =67E @? E96 A:6C E92E E96J >2J ?665 E@ ;F>A @G6C @C CF? 2C@F?5 @? E96:C H2J E@ E96 >2:=3@I]”k^Am kAm%96 E@A\E9C66 7:?:D96CD H:== C646:G6 2 42D9 AC:K6]k^AmkAm$A64E2E@CD >2J 7C@> #:G:6C2 q6249 7@C 7C66]k^Am Red Bull Rush Delivery participants will have an opportunity to see if they have the skills of a Lake Geneva Cruise Line mailboat jumper. Submitted kAmr@?85@? D2:5 #65 qF== DE277 >2J 4@?5F4E D@>6 F?D4965F=65 DEF?ED]k^Am kAm{2DE J62C[ 2 #65 qF== D<J5:G6C =2?565 @? 2 A:6C 2?5 56=:G6C65 2 A:646 @7 >2:=[ 2?5 2?@E96C DEF?EA6CD@? 2EE6>AE65 E@ A6C7@C> 2 324<7=:A 7C@> 2 A:6C 2?5 @?E@ 2 3@2E]k^AmkAm“xE H2D DEF77 =:<6 E92E[ E92E >256 :E D@ 6I4:E:?8 2?5 F?:BF6[” r@?85@? D2:5] “x E9:?< DA64E2E@CD 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 6?;@J D66:?8 E92E <:?5 @7 6I4:E6>6?E]”k^Am Lake Geneva’s West End Pier being installed for upcoming boating season Lake Geneva’s West End Pier is being prepare for the upcoming boating season. Dennis Hines Gage Marine crew members begin installing boat slips for Lake Geneva’s West End Pier. Dennis Hines A pile of planks are being prepared to be installed for the West End Pier. Dennis Hines Planks are being hoisted to be installed into the West End Pier by Gage Marine staff members. Dennis Hines Gage Marine crews receive pier planks to be unloaded and installed into the West End Pier system. Dennis Hines A pile of planks are stationed along Lake Geneva’s shoreline to be installed into the West End Pier. Dennis Hines Crews work on sections of the West End Pier. Dennis Hines A Gage Marine crew member unloads a pile of planks to be installed into the pier system. Dennis Hines Several piles of planks are stationed on Riviera Beach to be installed as part of the pier system. Dennis Hines Lifeguard stations have been installed on Riviera Beach to prepare for the upcoming summer season. Dennis Hines Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 20 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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