Alert Featured Top Story Topical LGSO to conduct American Soundscape concert on Aug. 15 Aug 12, 2026 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra will conduct the “American Soundscape” concert 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Covenant Harbor Bible Camp, 1724 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAmp5>:DD:@? :D Sa_ 7@C 25F=ED 2?5 S`_ 7@C A6@A=6 `f J62CD 2?5 J@F?86C]k^AmkAm!C@4665D H:== 36 FD6 E@ 96=A DFAA@CE E96 @C496DEC2]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]=2<686?6G2@C496DEC2]@C8QmHHH]=2<686?6G2@C496DEC2]@C8k^2m @C 42== aea\bdh\h_fa]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story