Alert Featured Top Story Topical Attendance drops for Fall Wine Walk, but numbers up for Octoberfest Dennis Hines Nov 10, 2026 Nov 10, 2026 × Dennis Hines Alex Gygax, son of Dungeons & Dragons co-founder E. Gary Gygax, cuts the ribbon. along with his son Henry, to officially kick off Dragon Days Fantasy Festival in downtown Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District wishes more people would have attended one of its recent events, but the organization is pleased with attendance growth for another.kAm|6>36CD @7 qxs q@2C5 AC@G:565 2EE6?52?46 6DE:>2E6D 7@C u2== (:?6 (2=<[ H9:49 H2D 96=5 }@G] `[ 2?5 {2<6 v6?6G2 ~<E@36C76DE[ H9:49 H2D 96=5 ~4E] `_\``[ 5FC:?8 E96:C }@G] c >66E:?8]k^AmkAmp3@FE b`h A6@A=6 2EE6?565 E9:D J62C’D u2== (:?6 (2=<[ 5@H? 7C@> 23@FE ca_ :? a_ad 2?5 d__ 5FC:?8 AC6G:@FD J62CD]k^Am About 319 people attended this year’s Fall Wine Walk, compared to about 420 in 2025. File photo, Regional News kAmq@2C5 >6>36C q6E9 %F>2D D2:5 A2CE @7 E96 C62D@? 7@C E96 564C62D6 >:89E 36 3642FD6 E96 6G6?E H2D 96=5 @? E96 D2>6 52J 2D 2 vC66? q2J !24<6CD 82>6 2?5 2 |:=H2F<66 qC6H6CD (@C=5 $6C:6D 82>6[ 2D H6== 2D 5FC:?8 w2==@H66? H66<6?5]k^Am People are also reading… Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets is hosting two festive events State Rep. Tyler August elected to another term representing District 31 Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale 2027 America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational will include teams from across the globe Veterans Day is Wednesday. Here’s where veterans eat free Lake Geneva Business Improvement District making changes to its holiday events LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football quarterfinal round playoff scores Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote Polzin: Colton Joseph's benching exposes Wisconsin football's costly gamble NIU Jazz Orchestra to conduct concert at Badger High School Voters approve four-year referendum for Williams Bay School District How the Brewers, and Milwaukee, pulled off World Series parade, party Which local soup is Best of Kenosha County at Bowls & Bakers? ‘Newlyweds’ needs to say ‘I don’t’ to stray characters kAm“x ;FDE E9:?< E96C6 H6C6 D@ >2?J E9:?8D 8@:?8 @?[” %F>2D D2:5] “%9:?< 23@FE :E[ :E H2D 2 4C2KJ H66<]”k^AmkAm%96 (:?6 (2=< 762EFC65 23@FE ac 5@H?E@H? 3FD:?6DD6D @776C:?8 H:?6 D2>A=6D 2?5 D?24< :E6>D E@ 2EE6?566D]k^AmkAmp3@FE a_[___ A6@A=6 2EE6?565 {2<6 v6?6G2 ~<E@36C76DE[ 4@>A2C65 E@ 23@FE `g[a__ A6@A=6 :? a_ad]k^AmkAm“(6’C6 AC6EEJ >F49 E@ E96 A@:?E H96C6 H6 42?’E 86E >F49 3:886C[ 2?5 :E’D 2 8@@5 AC@3=6> E@ 92G6[” qxs tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C p=6I2?5C:2 q:?2?E: D2:5] “(6’C6 G6CJ 8C2E67F= 7@C E92E]”k^Am About 20,000 people attended Lake Geneva Oktoberfest this year. FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS kAm~<E@36C76DE 762EFC65 =:G6 >FD:4[ 7@@5 G6?5@CD[ 4C27E 72:C[ DE6:?\9@:DE:?8 4@>A6E:E:@?D[ 5249D9F?5 2?5 4@C8: C246D[ 366C E6?E[ A:6\62E:?8 4@?E6DE[ 72>:=J 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 A:6 2F4E:@?[ 2D H6== 2D 3=24<D>:E9:?8[ 8=2DD3=@H:?8 2?5 v6C>2? 52?4:?8 56>@?DEC2E:@?D]k^Am kAmq@2C5 >6>36C p?E9@?J $:=G6DEC: D2:5 23@FE g[___ A6@A=6 2EE6?565 :? a_ab 2?5 23@FE `b[___ 2EE6?565 :? a_ac H96? E96 6G6?E H2D 96=5 @? qC@25 $EC66E[ 36EH66? |2:? $EC66E 2?5 v6?6G2 $EC66E]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 14 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Dragon Days Fantasy Festival Alex Gygax, son of Dungeons & Dragons co-founder E. Gary Gygax, cuts the ribbon. along with his son Henry, to officially kick off Dragon D…