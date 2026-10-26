Alert Featured Top Story Topical Cove of Lake Geneva hosting Capes & Crowns Family Ball Dennis Hines Oct 26, 2026 16 hrs ago The Capes & Gowns Family Ball at Cove of Lake Geneva will include music, dancing, food, punch, family activities and a cash bar. Dennis Hines Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Hines The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., will host the Capes & Crowns Family Ball from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== :?4=F56 >FD:4[ 52?4:?8[ 7@@5[ AF?49[ 72>:=J 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 2 42D9 32C] pEE6?566D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@>6 5C6DD65 :? E96:C w2==@H66? 4@DEF>6D]k^AmkAm“(6 H2?E65 E@ 4C62E6 D@>6E9:?8 7F? 2?5 277@C523=6 E92E 72>:=:6D 4@F=5 6?;@J E@86E96C @? w2==@H66?[” %C62DFC6 %@>2=[ >2C<6E:?8 >2?286C 7@C E96 r@G6 @7 {2<6 v6?6G2[ D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] “z:5D 42? 4@>6 DEC2:89E 7C@> EC:4<\@C\EC62E:?8 :? E96:C 4@DEF>6D 2?5 <66A E96 46=63C2E:@? 8@:?8]”k^Am kAm%96 4@DE E@ 2EE6?5 :D S`d 7@C 2 72>:=J @7 EH@ @C Sad 7@C 2 72>:=J @7 E9C66 @C >@C6 A6@A=6] r9:=5C6? b 2?5 J@F?86C >2J 2EE6?5 7@C 7C66]k^Am People are also reading… Criticism grows over Ramaswamy attack ad featuring Amy Acton's mother 4 people from same family killed in Sauk County plane crash Wisconsin orthopedic surgeon isn't immune to motorcycle crash | Dr. Craig A. Dopf Our endorsement for Wisconsin governor GOP shifts attention to Bryan Steil reelection effort Juice boxes, Fanta and the World Series: Brewers' Cooper Pratt does things his way 4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football overwhelm No. 16 Southern Cal Bucks re-sign forward to 2-way deal after waiving him over weekend 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin volleyball's 5-set gut punch vs. Washington Giannis Antetokounmpo begins a pressure-filled chapter with the Miami Heat Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally Racing sausages get their time in the sun, and so does Johnsonville ‘Yellowstone’ started Luke Grimes’ trajectory. ‘Marshals’ is continuing it Two bystanders killed in Marinette County police pursuit Racing sausages get their time in the sun, and so does Johnsonville kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^42A6D2?54C@H?Da_ae]6G6?E3C:E6]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm9EEADi^^42A6D2?54C@H?Da_ae]6G6?E3C:E6]4@>k^2m]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 14 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Sustainable Ways To Dispose Your Halloween Pumpkins Sustainability experts say that an estimated 2 billion pounds of pumpkins are grown in the US every year. However, most of these pumpkins are …