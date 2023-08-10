“From investing in our state buildings and higher education institutions to renovating cornerstone establishments like the Cream Puff Pavilion at State Fair Park, each of these projects will support jobs, bolster our economy, and improve the quality of life here in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “I am also glad to see continued progress on our years-long effort to get youth closer to home and close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake as a juvenile facility once and for all. Prioritizing the completion of a new Type 1 Facility in Milwaukee and advancing the development of a facility in Dane County will go a long way in improving outcomes for youth in our care.”