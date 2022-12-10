Williams Bay girls basketball falls to Beloit Turner

An early lead and a late first half surge in scoring by the Williams Bay girls basketball team kept the game within reach for a while, but a strong second half by Beloit Turner resulted in a 49-31 loss for the Bulldogs in the non-conference game Saturday, Dec. 10.

Williams Bay’s record falls 1-5, 1-1 on the season.

“I think mentally (Beloit Turner) wore on us,” Williams Bay head girls basketball coach Mike Dowden said. “On a positive note, if they mentally wore on us last year we would have just conceded, but I don’t feel like we did that this time.”

Williams Bay junior AnnMarie Cates got the Bulldogs got the Bulldogs out to an early lead to begin the game on a corner 3-point make. Sophomore Lacey Silverman added a bucket on their next possession before Beloit Turner got their first points at the 14:33 mark of the first half.

After the Trojans got within one, Williams Bay senior guard Morgan Bronson drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it an 8-4 game. But Beloit Turner quickly tied things up at 8-8 before Williams Bay senior Margret Higgins converted on a layup and sophomore Lacey Silverman converted on one of her two free throws.

Following a timeout by Beloit Turner, freshman guard Portia Segerstrom hit a 3-pointer and sophomore Gracie Murphy converted on an and-one to take their first lead of the game at 14-11. That 3-pointer by Segerstrom to tie the game led to a 12-0 run by the Trojan offense to go up 20-11.

Higgins banked one in to stop the run and Bronson hit a deep two-pointer to briefly get within five, but the Trojan lead quickly stretched to 13 at 28-15 with under two minutes to go in the first half.

The Bulldogs, however, closed out the first on a 5-0 run, all of which came from Bronson. She was fouled in the act of the shooting for a chance at an and-one. She missed the attempt to convert the 3-point play at the free throw line, but decided to make up for it the old fashioned way by getting her own rebound and hitting a 3-pointer right before the buzzer sounded to end the half down 28-20.

Beloit Turner scored the first five points of the second half before Higgins scored five consecutive points for the Bulldogs to get back within 10 of the lead down 35-25.

A little while later, down 38-36, Higgins converted on a nifty turnaround jumper in the lane and Bronson connected on another deep two-pointer to get the Beloit Turner lead down to single digits at 38-30 with 7:12 left in the game.

But the Trojan offense closed out those final seven minutes of the game on an 11-1 run with Bronson scoring the final point for the Bulldogs on a free throw with just over one minute left.

“I think mentally we got exhausted,” Dowden said. “We mentally wore down and you could tell that by missed assignments or missed a layups. We’re just not good enough to overcome that quite yet.”

Bronson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. Higgins had nine, while Cates and Silverman each had three.

Williams Bay will be back on their home court for a Trailways-South Conference matchup against Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose (3-3, 0-2) Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Other notable scores

Girls

Friday, Dec. 9

Broadhead 68, Big Foot (1-5, 0-5) 31.

5 photos from the Williams Bay girls basketball game against Beloit Turner Eliana Pape Macey McClenathan Katelyn McKean Lydia Olson Morgan Bronson