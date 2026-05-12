A Wisconsin business owner who has partnered with the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks is set to establish his first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Lake Geneva.
Estevan Longoria is set to open his first brick-and-mortar Lost Files clothing store in downtown Lake Geneva. Longoria has designed clothing items for the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers.
The Lost Files clothing store is set to open in the former location of Coquette Lingerie Boutique, 607 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva.
As the US faces an intense heatwave, it's more important than ever to stay vigilant and protect yourself from extreme temperatures. With the heatwave sweeping across the country, the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly heatstroke, is on the rise, especially after prolonged exposure to high heat. Heatstroke occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, causing it to rise rapidly. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications and even become life-threatening. Common symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, excessive sweating, dry skin, seizures, loss of consciousness, and dangerously high body temperature. Although symptoms may begin mildly, they can escalate quickly. If you or someone else shows signs of heatstroke, call emergency services immediately. While waiting for help to arrive, apply cold cloths or ice packs to the head, neck, and armpits. Move to a shaded area and try to ensure air is circulating to help lower body temperature. Preventing heatstroke starts with smart habits: avoid staying outdoors during peak heat hours, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Prevention is key; take regular breaks in the shade or indoors, and listen to your body when it signals it has had enough heat.
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The organization has said that is is running out of space at its current location, 203 S. Wells St.
The development would feature a bakery production facility, cafe and coffee shop, event space, catering kitchen, food laboratory and 30-unit a…
Power was officially turned off to the current Highmark Stadium on Friday. It is considered the start of the stadium’s mass demolition and is …
There have been plenty of viral children’s toys before. But RK News' Jessica Phillips in Kenosha said she hasn’t seen lines of eager buyers li…
M3’s new Kenosha office is located at 5522 26th Ave., Suite 202, M3 Insurance announced May 5. M3’s Kenosha office was previously located at 5…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Already Subscribed!
Cancel anytime
Account processing issue - the email address may already exist
Must be at least 8 characters, not contain repeating characters (e.g., 111), and not contain sequential numbers (e.g., 123).
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.