Alert Featured Top Story Topical Wisconsin 31st District candidates discuss issues during forum Dennis Hines May 19, 2026 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local voters recently had an opportunity to hear from the two candidates vying to represent Wisconsin’s 31st Assembly District.kAm$E2E6 #6A] %J=6C pF8FDE[ #\(2=H@CE9[ 2?5 492==6?86C y@9? !6CCJ>2?[ s\(:==:2>D q2J[ A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 2 7@CF> @? |2J d 2E (:==:2>D q2J w:89 $49@@=[ d__ v6?6G2 $E]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 7@CF>[ H9:49 H2D 9@DE65 3J >6>36CD @7 v6?6G2 {2<6 'u( !@DE abfb 2?5 x?82==D\z@6AA6? p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE `_a[ E96 42?5:52E6D 5:D4FDD65 :DDF6D DF49 2D E96 DE2E6 3F586E[ 277@C523=6 9@FD:?8[ :>>:8C2E:@? 2?5 D@4:2= >65:2 C68F=2E:@?D 7@C 49:=5C6?]k^Am kAm%96 86?6C2= 6=64E:@? :D }@G] b]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn Wisconsin State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, tax rebates 'A lot of bigger issues': Big Ten coach rips Wisconsin in preview magazine 3 takeaways from Wisconsin flipping a standout in-state linebacker Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Fontana student receives first-place award in art contest Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus Support Ukraine dinner to be held at Simple Cafe, May 20 k9amkDEC@?8m#646?E DE2E6 3F586Ek^DEC@?8mk^9amkAmpF8FDE D2:5 96 DFAA@CE65 E96 C646?E DE2E6 3F586E 3642FD6 :E H2D 2AAC@G65 E9C@F89 3:A2CE:D2? ?68@E:2E:@?D] w6 D2:5 E96 3F586E :?4=F56D Sdd_ >:==:@? :? 7F?5:?8 7@C DA64:2= 65F42E:@? 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Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved on May 4 to issue a censure against Alderman Joel Hoiland related to a … Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved on May 4 to dismiss complaints filed against Alderwoman Sherri Ames. Th… Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved on April 27 to send a letter of intent to transportation company, Jones Travel & Tour in … Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Lake Geneva officials are considering purchasing items to help make Riviera Beach more accessible for residents with disabilities. 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