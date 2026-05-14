A Lake Geneva committee dismissed complaints made by one alderperson against another.
Based on the analysis, five of the top 10 safest cities in the U.S. are located in one state.
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Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved on April 27 an option to purchase 16 acres of land near the intersection of South Edwards Bou…
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved on May 4 to issue a censure against Alderman Joel Hoiland related to a …
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved conceptual plans for Zone 1 of the Hillmoor Property on April 27 by a 4-3 vote with alders Jo…
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved on April 27 to send a letter of intent to transportation company, Jones Travel & Tour in …
Uline Director of Construction Brad Folkert said the company was “just looking to pause” on construction until 2027 or later due to current ec…
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