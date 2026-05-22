Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva revises parking ordinance to help BID program Dennis Hines May 22, 2026 1 hr ago × darren.zancan Making Sense of Traffic Safety Data Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva officials have revised the city’s parking ordinance to coincide with an upcoming business initiative.kAm~? |2J ``[ E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 r:EJ r@F?4:= 2>6?565 E96 @C5:?2?46 E@ 2==@H G69:4=6D H:E9 2 4:EJ A2C<:?8 DE:4<6C E@ A2C< 7@C 7C66 @? (65?6D52JD]k^AmkAm%96 C6G:D:@? H2D 2AAC@G65 3J 2 e\a G@E6[ H:E9 p=56CD y@6= w@:=2?5 2?5 qC:2? $>:E9 G@E:?8 “?@]”k^Am City parking sticker holders will be able to park for free parking on Wednesdays in conjunction with the Business Improvement District’s We Love Local Wednesdays campaign. DENNIS HINES PHOTOS, REGIONAL NEWS kAm%96 492?86 :D C6=2E65 E@ E96 qFD:?6DD x>AC@G6>6?E s:DEC:4E’D FA4@>:?8 (6 {@G6 {@42= (65?6D52JD 42>A2:8?[ :? H9:49 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 3FD:?6DD6D H:== @776C D2=6D 2?5 DA64:2=D @? (65?6D52JD H:E9 DA64:2= 6G6?ED @44FCC:?8 :? E96 5@H?E@H? 2C62]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Wisconsin 31st District candidates discuss issues during forum Restaurant review: Rare Steakhouse happy hour offers luxury at half price New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Fontana student receives first-place award in art contest Support Ukraine dinner to be held at Simple Cafe, May 20 Lake Geneva Middle School honors students during ceremony New director at Fontana’s The Abbey used to high-profile events Lakeland Health Care Center to host annual car show Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn kAmrFCC6?E=J[ A2C<:?8 DE:4<6C 9@=56CD 2C6 2==@H65 E9C66 9@FCD @7 7C66 A2C<:?8 2 52J 5FC:?8 E96 4:EJ’D A2:5 A2C<:?8 D62D@?[ H9:49 CF?D 7C@> E96 =2DE (65?6D52J @7 y2?F2CJ E9C@F89 }@G] `c]k^AmkAm%96 qFD:?6DD x>AC@G6>6?E s:DEC:4E 2??@F?465 A=2?D 7@C E96 (6 {@G6 {@42= (65?6D52JD AC@8C2> 5FC:?8 :ED p??F2= |66E:?8 2?5 r@>>F?:EJ x>AC@G6>6?E pH2C5D @? pAC:= ` 2D 2 H2J E@ 6?4@FC286 A6@A=6 E@ G:D:E 5@H?E@H? {2<6 v6?6G2 5FC:?8 H92E :D FDF2==J 2 D=@H 3FD:?6DD 52J]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines May 20, 2026 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Making Sense of Traffic Safety Data Making Sense of Traffic Safety Data Watch Now: Related Video Karin Miller talks about putting her Spring Green General Store up for sale Karin Miller talks about putting her Spring Green General Store up for sale Karin Miller talks about putting her Spring Green General Store up for sale Police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump compensation fund Police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump compensation fund Top stories for May 21, 2026 Top stories for May 21, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video Karin Miller talks about putting her Spring Green General Store up for sale Karin Miller talks about putting her Spring Green General Store up for sale Karin Miller talks about putting her Spring Green General Store up for sale Police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump compensation fund Police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump compensation fund Top stories for May 21, 2026 Top stories for May 21, 2026