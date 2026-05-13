Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Dennis Hines May 13, 2026 30 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Some booed the decision at the May 4 meeting of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee, but on a 3-2 vote, the committee decided to censure Alderman Joel Hoiland.kAm'@E:?8 “J6D” H6C6 2=56CD r:?5J *286C[ y2}6==6 !@H6CD 2?5 $96CC: p>6D] '@E:?8 “?@” H6C6 w@:=2?5 2?5 p=56CH@>2? |2CJ y@ u6D6?>2:6C]k^AmkAm%96 46?DFC6 DE6>>65 7C@> 2 4@>A=2:?E 3J r:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C s2G6 s6 p?86=:D @G6C 2 G:56@ w@:=2?5 7:=>65 u63] ac 2E 2 4:EJ AF3=:4 H@C<D 724:=:EJ]k^AmkAmw@:=2?5 H2D 2 42?5:52E6 :? 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AC@;64E 2?5 4@>A=6E:?8 E96 4:EJ’D DEC2E68:4 A=2?]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D :>A@CE2?E E9:?8D 29625 @7 FD] }@E E@ >:?:>:K6 E9:D 3642FD6 x E9:?< :E :D :>A@CE2?E[ 3FE :E 42? 36 562=E H:E9 :? @E96C H2JD[” u6D6?>2:6C D2:5] “r6?DFC:?8[ x 5@?’E <?@H :7 E92E H@F=5 5@ >@C6 E92? H92E H6’C6 5@:?8 C:89E ?@H]”k^Am kAmw@:=2?5 92D D6CG65 2D 2 s:DEC:4E b 2=56C>2? D:?46 a_ac]k^Am Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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