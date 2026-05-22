Alert Featured Top Story Topical Web Only American Legion post to host Memorial Day parade in Lake Geneva May 22, 2026 12 mins ago × USA Today - News Discover the surprising history and traditions of Memorial Day, from its Civil War origins to the meaning behind its symbols. Video created by Wochit AI. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 will host the 2026 Lake Geneva Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. May 25.kAm%96 A2C256 H:== EC2G6= 7C@> w@CE:4F=EFC6 w2==kDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8m5@H? qC@25 $EC66E E@ E96 qCF?< !2G:=:@? :? u=2E xC@? !2C<[ H96C6 E96 4@>>F?:EJ |6>@C:2= s2J r6C6>@?J H:== :>>65:2E6=J 7@==@H]k^AmkAm!2C256 9:89=:89ED x?4=F56ik^AmkF=mk=:mkAm'6E6C2?D @7 p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE ack^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmvC2?5 |2CD92== qCF46 y] qJC?6[ D6?:@C 49:67 W6=64EC:4:2?’D >2E6X[ DF3>2C:?6 D6CG:46[kDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8m&]$] }2GJ[ C6E:C65j H:E9 5FEJ @77 E96 4@2DE @7 ':6E?2>] !2C=:2>6?E2C:2?[ !@DE ac[ @7 {2<6 v6?6G2k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmp>6C:42? {68:@? pFI:=:2CJ &?:E ack^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm$@?D @7 E96 p>6C:42? {68:@? $BF25C@? ack^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm{@42= $4@FED 7C@> %C@@A abd 2?5 @E96C J@FE9 @C82?:K2E:@?Dk^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm{2<6 v6?6G2 7:CDE C6DA@?56CDk^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm!2EC:@E:4 >FD:4 A6C7@C>65 3J {2<6 v6?6G2 w:89 $49@@= 2?5 |:55=6 $49@@= 32?5D]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Wisconsin 31st District candidates discuss issues during forum Restaurant review: Rare Steakhouse happy hour offers luxury at half price New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Fontana student receives first-place award in art contest Support Ukraine dinner to be held at Simple Cafe, May 20 Lake Geneva Middle School honors students during ceremony New director at Fontana’s The Abbey used to high-profile events Lakeland Health Care Center to host annual car show Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn kAm%96 |6>@C:2= s2J 46C6>@?J H:== 762EFC6 2 <6J?@E6 DA6649 7C@> p>6C:42? {68:@? (:D4@?D:? $E2E6 r@>>2?56C[ }2E92? q@?5[ &]$] pC>J[ {E] r@=][ C6E:C65j 2 HC62E9‑=2J:?8 46C6>@?J[ 2?5 E96 A=2J:?8 @7 “%2AD]”k^AmkAmq@?5 D6CG65 7@C ad J62CD 2?5 C6E:C65 :? a_`b]k^AmkAmu@==@H:?8 9:D >:=:E2CJ D6CG:46[ q@?5 DA6?E `` J62CD 2D E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ G6E6C2?D D6CG:46 @77:46C[ 367@C6 DE6AA:?8 5@H? E@ E2<6 2 =6256CD9:A C@=6 H:E9 E96 (:D4@?D:? p>6C:42? {68:@? :? 62C=J a_ad] w6 2?5 9:D 72>:=J =:G6 :? (:==:2>D q2J]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story As Memorial Day nears, here are 10 things you may not have known Discover the surprising history and traditions of Memorial Day, from its Civil War origins to the meaning behind its symbols. Video created by… IN 18 PHOTOS: 2024 Memorial Day Parade in Williams Bay - Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 Continuing a patriotic longtime West End tradition, Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 observed Memorial Day on…