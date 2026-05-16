Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Dennis Hines May 16, 2026 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva officials are considering purchasing equipment that would help make Rivera Beach and the lakefront area more accessible for people with disabilities.kAm|6>36CD @7 E96 r:EJ r@F?4:=’D !:6CD[ w2C3@CD 2?5 {2<67C@?E r@>>:EE66 F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 @? |2J `a 7@C w2C3@C>2DE6C {F<6 #:6DE6C6C 2?5 !2C<D s:C64E@C s2G:5 (:?86C E@ 56G6=@A 2 A=2? 7@C @3E2:?:?8 E96 6BF:A>6?E FD:?8 7F?5D E92E H6C6 2==@42E65 E@ AFC492D6 2 D62H665 92CG6DE6C :? E96 4:EJ’D a_ae 3F586E]k^AmkAm#:6DE6C6C 2?5 (:?86C 2C6 D6E E@ AC6D6?E E96:C A=2? E@ E96 7F== r:EJ r@F?4:= @? %F6D52J[ |2J ae]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|@3:=6 56G:46Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn Wisconsin State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, tax rebates 'A lot of bigger issues': Big Ten coach rips Wisconsin in preview magazine 3 takeaways from Wisconsin flipping a standout in-state linebacker Gov. Tony Evers, Republican leaders agree to $1.8 billion deal on school funding, tax rebates She narrowly survived hantavirus 30 years ago. Here’s what it was like. Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus kAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D 2C6 4@?D:56C:?8 AFC492D:?8 >@3:=6 56G:46D :?4=F5:?8 2 7=@2E:?8 H966=492:C H9:49 H@F=5 2==@H FD6CD E@ EC2G6= @? E96 36249 2?5 :?E@ E96 =2<6] %96 7=@2E:?8 H966=492:C H@F=5 4@DE 23@FE Sa[bd_]k^AmkAmp?@E96C 56G:46 E92E :D 36:?8 4@?D:56C65 :D 2 36249 C@==2E@C[ H9:49 4@DED 23@FE Sc[___ 2?5 D6CG6D 2D 2 H2=<6C 7@C A6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 FD:?8 E96 36249]k^AmkAm!FC492D:?8 2 D6=7\@A6C2E65 H966=492:C 42==65 E96 “q6249 q@>36C[” H9:49 4@DED 23@FE Se[`__ 2?5 2==@HD FD6CD E@ EC2G6= @? D2?5[ :D 2?@E96C @AE:@?]k^Am kAm#:6DE6C6C D2:5 36249 DE277 H@F=5 36 EC2:?65 @? 9@H E@ FD6 E96 6BF:A>6?E]k^Am kAm“x7 2?J3@5J ?665D 2DD:DE2?46[ H6 H:== 36 23=6 E@ AC@G:56 :E @C 2E =62DE E96J H@F=5 92G6 2 4C2D9 4@FCD6 E@ 96=A A6@A=6 FD6 2 56G:46 :?56A6?56?E=J[” #:6DE6C6C D2:5]k^Am Lake Geneva officials are considering purchasing equipment that would make Riviera Beach more accessible for people with disabilities. FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS kAmkDEC@?8m#2>AD 2?5 >2EDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$6G6C2= @AE:@?D 2C6 36:?8 4@?D:56C65 E@ >2<6 :E 62D:6C 7@C A6@A=6 E@ =2F?49 E96:C H2E6C4C27E :?E@ E96 =2<6 2?5 E@ FD6 E96:C H966=492:CD H9:=6 G:D:E:?8 E96 36249]k^Am kAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D 4@F=5 @3E2:? =:89EH6:89E C@==\@FE >2ED[ H9:49 4@DED 36EH66? S`[h__ 2?5 Sb[df_ 2?5 2C6 56D:8?65 E@ =2F?49 42?@6D[ <2J2<D[ ;6E D<:D 2?5 D>2== 3@2E EC2:=6CD[ 2D H6== 2D 962GJH6:89E C@==\@FE >2ED E92E 4@F=5 36 FD65 E@ =2F?49 3@2ED 2?5 =2C86C H2E6C4C27ED] %96 962GJH6:89E >2ED 4@DE 36EH66? 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H9:49 >2E A2?6=D 2C6 A:6465 E@86E96C H:E9 '6=4C@]k^AmkAm“%96J’C6 G6CJ ?:46 3642FD6 E96J’C6 =:89E 2?5 BF:4< 2?5 62DJ E@ D6E FA 2?5 E62C 5@H?[” #:6DE6C6C D2:5] “%96 5@H?D:56 :D E96J 2C6 =:89E] $@ :7 H6 92G6 962GJ H:?5D @C E96 H2E6C 86ED 9:896C[ E96J 92G6 2 E6?56?4J E@ >@G6]”k^Am Harbormaster Luke Riesterer is proposing that city officials purchase a kayak launch system, which makes it easier for people to enter and launch their kayaks. FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS kAmkDEC@?8mz2J2< DJDE6>k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm#:6DE6C6C :D AC@A@D:?8 E92E 4:EJ @77:4:2=D AFC492D6 2 <2J2< =2F?49 DJDE6> 42==65 2 z2J2pC>[ H9:49 4@DED 23@FE Sbc_ 2?5 >2<6D :E 62D:6C 7@C A6@A=6 E@ 6?E6C 2?5 =2F?49 E96:C <2J2<] xE 2=D@ :?4=F56D 2 492:? 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Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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