Alert Top Story Topical Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools Kaitlyn Hupp Aug 31, 2026 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAm{@DDi q2586C ag[ |F<H@?28@ bdk^AmkAm{@DDi q:8 u@@E a`[ w2CG2C5 Wx==]X ahk^AmkAm(:?i (:==:2>D q2J ac[ |@?E6==@ a_k^Amk9am$@446Ck^9am kAm%:6i q2586C a[ z6?@D92 x?5:2? %C2:= ak^AmkAm(:?i q2586C b[ z6?@D92 %C6>A6C _k^Am People are also reading… Gateway helps graduate help family Lake Geneva City Council rejects alternative site for public safety building Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation They lost one fight against a solar farm. Now this Dane County town is hoping to stop another Traver School starts off the school year with new principal Walworth County Fair exhibitor finds housing for her dairy cows after storm damage Lake Geneva Tourism Commission pauses grant program for two months This Dane County town bet against sprawl. Fifty years later, it's still paying off Geneva Lake Arts Foundation announces Art in the Park winners Bo Naylor callup question, Bitonti lead Brewers minor-league update Maxwell Street Days in downtown Lake Geneva, plus car show & beer on a train Brandon Sproat part of Triple-A no-hitter; Tyler Black saves the day College a family affair for two sets of UW-Madison triplets kAm{@DDi q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J `[ r@=F>3FD ak^AmkAm(:?i q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J b[ r2>3C:586^s66C7:6=5^(2E6C=@@ `k^Amk9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAm{@DDi q2586C _[ t=<9@C? pC62 ak^Am kAm(:?i q2586C a[ (9:E6H2E6C _k^AmkAm(:?i q:8 u@@E a[ w2CG2C5 Wx==]X _k^Am kAm(:?i q:8 u@@E a[ z6?@D92 qC257@C5 _k^Am kAm{@DDi q:8 u@@E _[ }6H q6C=:? t:D6?9@H6C ak^AmkAm{@DDi (:==:2>D q2J `[ u2:E9 r9C:DE:2? bk^AmkAm(:?i (:==:2>D q2J b[ &?:G6CD:EJ {2<6 $49@@= _k^Am k9amv@=7k^9amkAm(:?i q2586C `gd[ t=<9@C? pC62 a`fk^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Badger vs. Kenosha Bradford Preseason Football, Aug. 21 Lake Geneva Badger played its first game of the 2026 season against Kenosha Bradford on Aug. 21, losing 52-12. The Badgers were favored to win… Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin football today Luke Fickell describes the challenges of the Notre Dame offense Luke Fickell describes the challenges of the Notre Dame offense Why Luke Fickell believes in QB Colton Joseph in a big moment Why Luke Fickell believes in QB Colton Joseph in a big moment Badgers coach Luke Fickell on his team's offensive line health in Week 1 Badgers coach Luke Fickell on his team's offensive line health in Week 1 Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin football today Luke Fickell describes the challenges of the Notre Dame offense Luke Fickell describes the challenges of the Notre Dame offense Why Luke Fickell believes in QB Colton Joseph in a big moment Why Luke Fickell believes in QB Colton Joseph in a big moment Badgers coach Luke Fickell on his team's offensive line health in Week 1 Badgers coach Luke Fickell on his team's offensive line health in Week 1