Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Badger varsity girls volleyball falls to Elkhorn in five sets Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 18, 2026 9 hrs ago 1 of 4 Senior Teagan Clausen receives the ball after a serve from Elkhorn on Sept. 15. Kaitlyn Hupp Varsity Badger volleyball players celebrate in a huddle after winning the first set against Elkhorn on Sept. 15. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Laina Kirsch sets the ball for the outside hitters during the Badgers game on Sept. 15 against Elkhorn. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Ellie Maddock serves to Elkhorn during a Sept. 15 conference game. Kaitlyn Hupp Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaitlyn Hupp Laina Kirsch serves in a point that ultimately went to the Elkhorn Elks. The Badgers lost to their conference rivals in five sets. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm{2<6 v6?6G2 q2586C G2CD:EJ 8:C=D G@==6J32== E62> A=2J65 2 4@?76C6?46 82>6 282:?DE t=<9@C? pC62 w:89 $49@@= @? $6AE] `d[ =@D:?8 E@ E96 t=<D b\a] %96 q2586CD H@? E96 7:CDE 2?5 7@FCE9 D6ED 3FE F=E:>2E6=J =@DE E96 7:?2= D6E `d\`a] (:E9 E96 =@DD[ E96 E62> 76== E@ `\c]k^Am Badger vs. Elkhorn; Sept. 15 Junior Ellie Maddock serves to Elkhorn during a Sept. 15 conference game. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Laina Kirsch sets the ball for the outside hitters during the Badgers game on Sept. 15 against Elkhorn. Kaitlyn Hupp Sophomore Amelia Alva spikes the ball past an Elkhorn defender. Kaitlyn Hupp Varsity Badger volleyball players celebrate in a huddle after winning the first set against Elkhorn on Sept. 15. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Teagan Clausen receives the ball after a serve from Elkhorn on Sept. 15. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Kyla Walser Senior Kyla Walser sets up the serve for a point that was narrowly missed by the Badgers, who lost to Elkhorn in five sets. Watch Now: Related Video Badgers safety Matt Jung on using lows from the 2025 season as fuel Badgers safety Matt Jung on blocking out noise from the outside Badgers safety Matt Jung on blocking out noise from the outside Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of the latest court hearing in Wisconsin's suit against Miami Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of the latest court hearing in Wisconsin's suit against Miami 5 questions with Sauk Prairie football's Jaxson Martin 5 questions with Sauk Prairie football's Jaxson Martin Watch Now: Related Video Badgers safety Matt Jung on using lows from the 2025 season as fuel Badgers safety Matt Jung on blocking out noise from the outside Badgers safety Matt Jung on blocking out noise from the outside Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of the latest court hearing in Wisconsin's suit against Miami Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of the latest court hearing in Wisconsin's suit against Miami 5 questions with Sauk Prairie football's Jaxson Martin 5 questions with Sauk Prairie football's Jaxson Martin