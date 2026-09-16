Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical kicker element Lake Geneva Oktoberfest to feature new events and activities Dennis Hines Sep 16, 2026 3 hrs ago × Competitors participate in stein hosting competition. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New events and activities are set to be added to this year’s Oktoberfest weekend.kAm{2<6 v6?6G2 ~<E@36C76DE H:== 36 96=5 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ g A]>] ~4E] `_ 2?5 `` 2]>] E@ d A]>] ~4E] `` 2E u=2E xC@? !2C<[ a_` (C:8=6J sC:G6]k^AmkAm%96 ?6H 24E:G:E:6D[ H9:49 H6C6 2??@F?465 5FC:?8 E96 $6AE] a qFD:?6DD x>AC@G6>6?E s:DEC:4E q@2C5 >66E:?8[ :?4=F56 2 AC6\76DE 366C 4C2H= 7C@> d\g A]>] ~4E] h :? 5@H?E@H? {2<6 v6?6G2 E92E H:== 762EFC6 23@FE a_ 3FD:?6DD6D @776C:?8 D2=6D[ D?24< :E6>D 2?5 D2>A=6D @7 =@42==J 4C27E65 366CD 7C@> |2D9EF? qC6H:?8[ %@ADJ %FCGJ qC6H6CJ 2?5 sF6DE6C364< qC6H:?8 r@>A2?J]k^Am kAm%96 366C 4C2H= 2=D@ H:== 762EFC6 =:G6 6?E6CE2:?>6?E[ 7@@5 G6?5@CD 2?5 AC:K6 5C2H:?8D]k^Am People are also reading… Brewers’ simple clinch celebration shows how expectations have changed Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Gateway helps graduate help family 51-year-old athlete dies during Saturday’s half Ironman in Madison How did Aaron Rodgers do in his final season opener? T.J. Watt helped Tom Tiffany's plane makes emergency lake landing after campaign event Tom Tiffany recounts harrowing plane emergency, swim to safety in Wausau Brewers outfielder 'couldn't be more thankful' with health, role 3 takeaways from Wisconsin volleyball's loss against Texas Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator Lake Geneva Business improvement District steps up to help pay for Ice Sculpture Walk 52nd Street to close nightly in Kenosha starting Sept. 14 Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 Lake Geneva Fire Department to conduct 9/11 ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday kAmp? 27E6C\A2CEJ H:== 36 96=5 7C@> g\`` A]>] 2E v6?6G2 %2A w@FD6[ ada qC@25 $E]k^Am This year’s Lake Geneva Oktoberfest is set to feature several new activities including a beer crawl and travel pie auction. Dennis Hines kAmqxs tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C p=6I2?5C:2 q:?2?E: D2:5 E96 AFCA@D6 @7 E96 366C 4C2H= :D E@ 96=A 2EEC24E A6@A=6 E@ E96 5@H?E@H? 2C62 27E6C ~<E@36C76DE H2D >@G65 E@ :? a_ad]k^AmkAm“%92E H2D @?6 @7 E96 3:886DE 4C:E:BF6D 2?5 4@?46C?D H:E9 >@G:?8 :E 7C@> E96 5@H?E@H? E@ u=2E xC@? !2C<[ :E 27764E65 3FD:?6DD EC277:4[” q:?2?E: D2:5] “%92E’D H9J H6’C6 5@:?8 2 366C 4C2H= 2?5 E92E’D H9J H6’C6 5@:?8 2? @77:4:2= 27E6C A2CEJ]”k^Am kAm%96 4@DE E@ 2EE6?5 E96 366C 4C2H= 2?5 27E6C A2CEJ :D Sbd[ H:E9 56D:8?2E65 5C:G6C E:4<6ED 2G2:=23=6 7@C Sa_]k^Am kAmr964<\:? 7@C E96 366C 4C2H= :D 7C@> b\d A]>] 2E v6?6G2 %2A w@FD6[ H96C6 2EE6?566D H:== C646:G6 2 3C246=6E E92E >FDE 36 H@C? E9C@F89@FE E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAm%9:D J62C’D ~<E@36C76DE 2=D@ H:== :?4=F56 2 EC2G6= A:6 2F4E:@?[ DA@?D@C65 3J {2<6 v6?6G2 !:6 r@>A2?J 2?5 {2|2449:2 %C2G6= p86?4J :? z6?@D92[ 2E di`d A]>] ~4E] `_]k^AmkAm(:??:?8 3:556CD H:== C646:G6 2 A:6 2?5 2 EC:A]k^Am kAm“xE’D 2?JE9:?8 7C@> =:<6 2 }2D9G:==6 H66<6?5 E@ 2 EC:A E@ xE2=J[” q:?2?E: D2:5] “x7 H6 92G6 325 H62E96C[ E9:D <:?5 @7 2F4E:@? 4@F=5 4@?E:?F6 @?=:?6 :7 ?665 36]”k^Am kAmp?@E96C 27E6C\A2CEJ H:== 36 96=5 2E g A]>] ~4E] `_ 2E %@ADJ %FCGJ qC6H6CJ[ faf v6?6G2 $E]k^AmkAm%92E 6G6?E H:== :?4=F56 d_^d_ C277=6 5C2H:?8D 2?5 2 8:7E 42C5 H2== 762EFC:?8 D6G6C2= 5@H?E@H? 3FD:?6DD6D]k^Am In addition to new activities, Lake Geneva Oktoberfest will feature several standard events such as stein-hoisting competitions. Dennis Hines kAm~<E@36C76DE H:== 762EFC6 D6G6C2= DE2?52C5 24E:G:E:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 =:G6 >FD:4[ 7@@5 G6?5@CD[ v6C>2?\E96>65 56>@?DEC2E:@?D[ 2 366C E6?E[ 2 DE6:?\9@:DE:?8 4@>A6E:E:@?[ 5249D9F?5 2?5 4@C8: C246D[ 4C27E G6?5@CD[ 2 A:6\62E:?8 4@?E6DE 2?5 2 72>:=J 2C62]k^Am Lake Geneva Oktoberfest will feature a variety of German-themed music and activities. File photo, Regional News kAm%96 qxs 2=D@ :D A2CE?6C:?8 H:E9 E96 qC2E $E@A[ `ab_c fdE9 $E] :? z6?@D92[ E@ AC@G:56 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? E@ 2?5 7C@> E96 6G6?E 7@C A6@A=6 H9@ =:G6 @FED:56 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]5@H?E@H?=2<686?6G2]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]5@H?E@H?=2<686?6G2]@C8k^2m]k^Am Lake Geneva Business Improvement District conducts annual Oktoberfest Members of the Badger High School Jazz Band entertain the crowd during the Lake Geneva Oktoberfest Members of the Badger High School Jazz Band entertain the crowd during the Lake Geneva Oktoberfest. Dennis Hines A crowd of people gathered along Broad Street to take in this year's Oktoberfest activities A crowd of people gathered along Broad Street to take in this year’s Oktoberfest activities. Dennis Hines Lake Geneva Oktoberfest featured a variety of food vendors to accommodate hungry festival-goers Lake Geneva Oktoberfest featured a variety of food vendors to accommodate hungry festival-goers. Dennis Hines Terry Remke of Topsy Turvy Brewery encourages the participants in the stein hoisting competition Terry Remke of Topsy Turvy Brewery encourages the participants in the stein hoisting competition. Dennis Hines Oktoberfest included a women's division for the stein hoisting competition Oktoberfest included a women’s division for the stein hoisting competition. Dennis Hines Oktoberfest featured a variety of activities for children including inflatable slides and bounce houses Oktoberfest featured a variety of activities for children including inflatable slides and bounce houses. Dennis Hines Festival-goers had an opportunity to try their hand at axe throwing Festival-goers had an opportunity to try their hand at axe throwing during the two-day event. Dennis Hines Even the propane tanks were given a festive look during this year's Oktoberfest Even the propane tanks were given a festive look during this year’s Oktoberfest. Dennis Hines Oktoberfest included several craft vendors where people could purchase clothing, handbags and other items Oktoberfest included several craft vendors where people could purchase clothing, jewelry, handbags and other items. Dennis Hines Members of DIE Kenosha Musikanten entertain the crowd with German-style music Members of DIE Kenosha Musikanten entertain the crowd with Germain-style music. Dennis Hines Oktoberfest included several hands-on activities for children including pumpkin painting Oktoberfest included several hands-on activities for children including pumpkin painting. Dennis Hines Children also had an opportunity to make their own stuffed animal Children also had an opportunity to make their own stuffed animal. Dennis Hines Checker boards and other games were available for people to enjoy Checker boards and other types of games were available for people to enjoy while taking in the Oktoberfest activities. Dennis Hines A crowd of people enjoy the entertainment at Oktoberfest A crowd of people enjoy the entertainment at Oktoberfest. Dennis Hines Eddie Kobesko entertains a crowd of people with his accordion during Oktoberfest Eddie Kobesko entertains a crowd of people with accordion during Oktoberfest. Dennis Hines The Lake Geneva Lions Club hosted their own Oktoberfest activities with a bags tournament The Lake Geneva Lions Club hosted their Oktoberfest-related activity with a bags tournament, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at Lake City Social, 111 Center St. Dennis Hines Vendors set up for the 2023 Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, Aug. 6 Vendors set up for the 2023 Lake Geneva Oktoberfest on Broad Street, Aug. 6. Dennis Hines The beer tent for this this year's Lake Geneva Oktoberfest was set up Oct. 6 The beer tent for this year's Lake Geneva Oktoberfest was set up Oct. 6 near the intersection of Broad Street and Geneva Street. Dennis Hines Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Sep 14, 2026 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Stein hoisting competition at Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest Competitors participate in stein hosting competition.