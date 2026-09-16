Alert Featured Top Story Topical Chapel on the Hill Community Church to conduct rummage sale Dennis Hines Sep 16, 2026 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chapel on the Hill Community Church will conduct a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 in the church’s parish hall, N2482 Cisco Road in the town of Linn. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 D2=6 H:== 762EFC6 2?E:BF6 :E6>D[ 3@@<D[ 4@>A24E 5:D4D 2?5 9@FD69@=5 :E6>D] !C@4665D H:== 8@ E@H2C5D E96 49FC49’D 7@@5 A2?ECJ[ H9:49 :D @A6? 7C@> h 2]>] E@ ?@@? %F6D52JD 2?5 %9FCD52JD :? E96 A2C:D9 92==]k^AmkAmpEE6?566D H9@ 3C:?8 @?6 @C >@C6 ?@?\A6C:D923=6 7@@5 :E6> H:== C646:G6 2 `_T 5:D4@F?E]k^Am kAmu@C :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== aea\acd\h`aa @C D6?5 2? 6>2:= >6DD286 E@ k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i492A6=@?E969:==`o8>2:=]4@>Qm492A6=@?E969:==`o8>2:=]4@>k^2m]k^Am Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 52nd Street to close nightly in Kenosha starting Sept. 14 The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close a portion of 52nd Street in Kenosha from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sept. 14 continuing t… Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project A virtual open house meeting also has been posted at www.mgs-projects.com. Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 The ceremony messages of remembrance from fire department officials, a moment of silence and the tolling of Box 5-5-5-5 to honor the firefight… New pediatrician joins Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center Dr. George Mussman recently joined Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 Highway 67 in Lake Geneva, as a pediatrician. Mussm… Badger High School culinary instructor to be recognized Jamie Lutz, Badger High School family and consumer sciences instructor and ProStart educator, has been named one of Wisconsin Restaurant Assoc… Watch Now: Related Video Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months UW-Madison College of Computing and AI dean talks how the division plans to keep pace with growing AI UW-Madison College of Computing and AI dean talks how the division plans to keep pace with growing AI Watch Now: Related Video Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months UW-Madison College of Computing and AI dean talks how the division plans to keep pace with growing AI UW-Madison College of Computing and AI dean talks how the division plans to keep pace with growing AI