Engerman and Hall named tennis athletes of the year Kaitlyn Hupp Jun 30, 2026 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva’s Badger High School had a successful spring sports season, with all teams making it to the post season.kAm(9:=6 E6??:D 2?5 EC24< 4@>A6E65 :? DE2E6 492>A:@?D9:AD[ D6G6C2= q2586C 2E9=6E6D C646:G65 4@?76C6?46 9@?@CD]k^Amk9cm%6??:Dk^9cm Badger junior Johnny Energaman hits a return shot in a state tournament match Thursday, June 5. Wyatt Vail photos kAm$6?:@CD y@9??J t?86C>2? 2?5 qC2?5@? w2== C646:G65 E6??:D 2E9=6E6 @7 E96 J62C 9@?@CD 27E6C 2? :?4C65:3=6 $E2E6 r92>A:@?D9:A CF? H96C6 E96J 7:?:D965 :? :?5:G:5F2= 5@F3=6D dE9 A=246 :? E96 DE2E6]k^Am Senior Brandon Hall prepares to serve in a pre-match warm up before a conference meet. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm%96 E6??:D E62> H2D 2=D@ ?2>65 r@?76C6?46 r92>A:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Plans presented to demolish downtown Lake Geneva building Retail anomaly Johnson’s One Stop thrives in rural Crawford County Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe kAmt?86C>2? 2?5 w2== 2=D@ C646:G65 5@F3=6D 7:CDE E62> 2==\4@?76C6?46 9@?@CD]k^AmkAm$6?:@C r9C:DE:2? !@=<@H 2?5 ;F?:@C y@9? {J?49 C646:G65 5@F3=6D D64@?5 E62> 2==\4@?76C6?46 9@?@CD]k^AmkAm$6?:@C s2==2D r92A>2? 2?5 D@A9@>@C6 q6? pF8FDED@? 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Kaitlyn Hupp kAm$@A9@>@C6 r@??@C z2G2?2F89 C646:G65 9@?@C23=6 >6?E:@?]k^Amk9cm$@7E32==k^9cmkAm$@A9@>@C6 |:29 qFE:?2D 2?5 D6?:@C {:==J qFE:?2D 3@E9 >256 7:CDE E62> 2==\4@?76C6?46 2D A:E496C 2?5 42E496C^FE:=:EJ A=2J6C]k^Am kAm|:29 qFE:?2D 2=D@ C646:G65 7:CDE E62> 2==\5:DEC:4E 2?5 D64@?5 E62> 2==\DE2E6 9@?@CD 7C@> E96 (:D4@?D:? u2DEA:E49 $@7E32== r@2496D 2DD@4:2E:@?]k^Am kAm$@A9@>@C6D r=2:C6 !@=J@4< 2?5 q6==2 |6E42=7 >256 D64@?5 E62> 2==\4@?76C6?46]k^AmkAm$6?:@C s2?J6==6 r92==6 H2D 2? 9@?@C23=6 >6?E:@?]k^Am Sophomore Bella Metcalf (#7) makes the catch between 1st and 2nd base Kaitlyn Hupp k9cm$@446Ck^9cmkAm$6?:@C p==:6 q:==:?8D=6J >256 7:CDE E62> 2==\4@?76C6?46 2D 2 >:57:6=56C]k^Am Senior Allie Billingsley works the ball through the Sun Prairie East defense. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm$6?:@C >:57:6=56C {:=J $>:=6J[ 5676?56C $2>2?E92 |2C<D[ ;F?:@C 5676?56C |256=J? vC:EK?6C[ 2?5 D@A9@>@C6 >:57:6=56C p55:=J? y@@DD 2== C646:G65 D64@?5 E62> 2==\4@?76C6?46 9@?@CD]k^Am kAmyF?:@C 8@2=<66A6C |4<2J=2 z:EE=6D@? C646:G65 2? 9@?@C23=6 >6?E:@?]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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