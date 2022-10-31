Williams Bay historical society elects board of directors

Meeting on Oct. 15 at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, members of the Williams Bay Historical Society elected their 2023 board directors at the society’s annual meeting.
Next year’s board officers are Sue Vavra, president; Judy Bausch, vice president; Dianna Woss, treasurer; Kim Travis, recording secretary; and Cindy Rademaker, correspondent secretary. Other elected board members are LaVerne Duncan, Phyllis Janda and Pat Grove.
“The Board of Directors would like to thank Joy Schnupp, director of the Barrett Memorial Library, and her staff for co-sponsoring our annual meeting and hosting ‘Beer Barons of Lake Geneva and their Milwaukee Neighbors,’ presented by Michael Rehberg, the lead intepreter at Black Point Estate and Gardens,” Vavra said. “We would also like to thank Dan Schuld of Topsy Turvy Brewing in Lake Geneva for hosting a beer tasting at the event.”
Affiliated with the Wisconsin State Historical Society, the 90-member Williams Bay Historical Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization with a mission to assist in the preservation and exhibition of items historical interest in Williams Bay and the immediate immediate surrounding area.
Founded in 2013 and incorporated in 2014, the Williams Bay Historical Society offers local history programs four times a year and publishes a twice-year newsletter. Open board meeting are held on the first Mondays of the month at 1 p.m. at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. in Williams Bay.
Maintaining an archival storage locker of donated historical items, Vavra said Williams Bay Historical Society volunteers have logged 680 local historical records since last year into its computerized PastPerfect Museum Software system, with a long-term goal of establishing a publicly-accessible computerized local history archive at the Barrett Memorial Library.
PastPerfect Museum Software, a product of Exton, Penn.-based PastPerfect Software, Inc., is an application for collections archiving, designed for museums but also utilized by various institutions including libraries, archives and natural history collections. The world’s leader in museum collection and contact management software, PastPerfect Museum Software is used by more than 11,000 museums.
“So far the project’s been going very well,” Vavra said, feting society volunteers Cathee Laughlin and Camille Grabski for their hundreds of hours working on the historic database. “It’s quite a lot of work.”
For more information about the Williams Bay Historical Society, visit
https://www.wmsbayhistory.org/index.html or write Williams Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 678, Williams Bay, WI 53191.
In 27 Photos: Williams Bay High School Homecoming 2022
Williams Bay Elementary School secretaries Judy Hopkins and Karen Panek cheer on the Bulldogs
Waving school color orange and black pom-pom sticks in an enthusiastic show of homecoming spirit, Williams Bay Elementary School secretaries Judy Hopkins and Karen Panek cheer on the Williams Bay High School Bulldogs from a Jeep driven by Williams Bay Elementary School principal Dr. Ali Bond during the high school homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
American Legion Riders from Districts 1 and 2 lead the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
Patriotically leading Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23 were veteran members of American Legion Riders drawn from District 1 (Walworth, Kenosha, Racine, Rock and Waukesha counties) and District 2 (Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Washington and Sheboygan counties). American Legion Riders came from Lake Geneva, West Bend, Janesville, Beloit and Burlington to participate in the homecoming parade.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School marching band performing in 2022 homecoming parade
Members of the Williams Bay High School Marching Band performed in the school's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School Marching Band performs in the school's 2022 homecoming parade
Members of the Williams Bay High School Marching Band tunefully entertained the crowd that gathered to watch the school’s 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. See more photos on B3-B4.
Eric Johnson
Barrett Memorial Library participating in the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
The Barrett Memorial Library was among the many community groups and organizations participating in Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School Victor E. Bulldog mascot greets crowds attending the homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School's mascot, Victor E. (Victory) Bulldog, waves to the homecoming parade crowd in downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23 during the school's celebratory homecoming parade.
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 Color Guard marches in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Members of the Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 Color Guard patriotically lead Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. Color Guard members, from left, are Post Commander Ron Grabski, Post Adjutant Peter Kahl, Post Trustee Josh Sallee and Post member Bob Ahern. Williams Bay-based Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.
Eric Johnson
Candy toss at the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay School District special education director and school psychologist Kassie McOmber is all smiles as she greets parade-goers and tosses candy at Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. McOmber was riding in Williams Bay district administrator Dr. Bill White's 1964 Ford Mustang convertible.
Eric Johnson
The Williams Bay High School Bulldogs football teams rides atop a fire engine in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School's football team got a lights and sirens emergency services escort from the Williams Bay Fire Department in the school's 2022 homecoming parade.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School freshman homecoming representatives Cyrus Nateghi and Lauren Schnobel
Williams Bay High School freshman homecoming representatives Cyrus Nateghi and Lauren Schnobel wave to parade-goers at the school’s 2022 homecoming parade in downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
George Williams College staff, students process in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
George Williams College of Aurora University was one of many local groups, organizations and institutions participating in Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. Among those representing George Williams College in the parade were admissions counselor Sean O'Malley, freshman nursing student Olivia Zeit and freshman business management student Naomi Castillo.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School's volleyball teams ride atop a fire truck in the school's 2022 homecoming parade
Members of Williams Bay High School's volleyball team ride atop a Williams Bay Fire Department engine in the school's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
Members of the Williams Bay Middle School-High School HOPE Squad march in the 2022 homecoming parade
From left, Williams Bay Middle School-High School HOPE Squad members Anna Robertson (sophomore), Abigail Sennet (junior) and Savannah Woods (freshman) process in the high school's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
HOPE Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program. M embers are nominated by their classmates as trustworthy peers and are trained by advisors.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay School Board president Jack Lothian rides in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Fitting his seven-foot frame into his uncle's "Tin Lizzie" Model T Shriner car, Williams Bay Board of Education president Jack Lothian greets parade-goers with a wave as he rides through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23 in Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming junior representatives Dylan Danz and Aysha Navarro
Williams Bay High School 2022 junior homecoming representatives Dylan Danz and Aysha Navarro ride in the homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming royalty - Queen Samantha Thompson and King Dominic Robbins
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming royalty, Queen Samantha Thompson and King Dominic Robbins, greet parade-goers along Geneva Street (State Hwy. 67) as they ride through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23 during the homecoming parade from Lions Field to Edgewater Park.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy participates in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Williams Bay-based Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy was among the local groups and organizations participating in Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. Pictured are Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy founder and chairman Harold Friestad (walking) and Kishwauketoe full-time site director Jennifer Yunker (driving).
Eric Johnson
Lake Lawn Resort entry in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Lake Lawn Resort in neighboring Delavan was among the participants in Williams Bay High School's 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Sept. 23. Shown riding in the Lake Lawn hay ride wagon are members of the Williams Bay Middle School softball team.
Eric Johnson
Kickoff of the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade procession
The Williams Bay Police Department provides a protective escort at the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade makes its way through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23, led by the Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 Color Guard.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School e-sports team shows their scooter moves in the 2022 homecoming parade
The Williams Bay High School e-sports team shows off their scooter moves during the school's Friday, Sept. 23 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay. Pictured, from left, are senior Alexander Reynolds, industrial tech teacher and e-sports team advisor Jacob White, senior Kyle Marshall and junior Israel Sanchez.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming senior representatives Dion Soto and Margaret Higgins
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming senior representatives Dion Soto and Margaret Higgins ride through downtown Williams Bay during the school's Friday, Sept. 23 homecoming parade.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School sophomore homecoming representatives Sara Chojnacki and Jose Pilo
Williams Bay High School sophomore homecoming representatives Sara Chojnacki and Jose Pilo greet parade-goers during the school’s 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School Spanish Club marches in the 2022 homecoming parade
The Williams Bay High School Spanish Club was one of several school clubs participating in the school’s 2022 homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. Pictured, from left, are seniors Maria Hernandez, Stella Bushey, Kacey Pietrowiak and Rosa Jimenez.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay Historical Society participates in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
The Williams Bay Historical Society was among the local community groups and organizations participating in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
Members of the Williams Bay Lions Club process in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Members of the Williams Bay Lions Club - Jason Hecksel (background left), Bruce Creed (foreground left) and Jim D'Alessandro (right) - process in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay Fire Department participating in the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
The Williams Bay Fire Department closed out the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade through downtown Williams Bay on Friday, Sept. 23. The parade, which began at Lions Field, processed south on Williams Street to Geneva Street, traveling east on Geneva Street to the parade's end at Edgewater Park on Geneva Lake. Williams Bay Engine 3621 led with the school's volleyball team, followed by Engine 3623 with the football team.
Eric Johnson
Yerkes Observatory and special guest Albert Einstein in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Not every high school homecoming parade draws famous guests like Nobel Prize-winning
German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, a notable historical guest famed for visiting the Great Refractor telescope at Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. Here, Einstein waves to parade-goers lining Geneva Street (State Hwy. 67) in downtown Lake Geneva on Friday, Sept. 23. Playing the part of Einstein was Yerkes Observatory facilities staff member Phil Krueger.
Eric Johnson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.