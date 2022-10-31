Williams Bay historical society elects board of directors

Meeting on Oct. 15 at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, members of the Williams Bay Historical Society elected their 2023 board directors at the society’s annual meeting.

Next year’s board officers are Sue Vavra, president; Judy Bausch, vice president; Dianna Woss, treasurer; Kim Travis, recording secretary; and Cindy Rademaker, correspondent secretary. Other elected board members are LaVerne Duncan, Phyllis Janda and Pat Grove.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Joy Schnupp, director of the Barrett Memorial Library, and her staff for co-sponsoring our annual meeting and hosting ‘Beer Barons of Lake Geneva and their Milwaukee Neighbors,’ presented by Michael Rehberg, the lead intepreter at Black Point Estate and Gardens,” Vavra said. “We would also like to thank Dan Schuld of Topsy Turvy Brewing in Lake Geneva for hosting a beer tasting at the event.”

Affiliated with the Wisconsin State Historical Society, the 90-member Williams Bay Historical Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization with a mission to assist in the preservation and exhibition of items historical interest in Williams Bay and the immediate immediate surrounding area.

Founded in 2013 and incorporated in 2014, the Williams Bay Historical Society offers local history programs four times a year and publishes a twice-year newsletter. Open board meeting are held on the first Mondays of the month at 1 p.m. at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. in Williams Bay.

Maintaining an archival storage locker of donated historical items, Vavra said Williams Bay Historical Society volunteers have logged 680 local historical records since last year into its computerized PastPerfect Museum Software system, with a long-term goal of establishing a publicly-accessible computerized local history archive at the Barrett Memorial Library.

PastPerfect Museum Software, a product of Exton, Penn.-based PastPerfect Software, Inc., is an application for collections archiving, designed for museums but also utilized by various institutions including libraries, archives and natural history collections. The world’s leader in museum collection and contact management software, PastPerfect Museum Software is used by more than 11,000 museums.

“So far the project’s been going very well,” Vavra said, feting society volunteers Cathee Laughlin and Camille Grabski for their hundreds of hours working on the historic database. “It’s quite a lot of work.”

For more information about the Williams Bay Historical Society, visit https://www.wmsbayhistory.org/index.html or write Williams Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 678, Williams Bay, WI 53191.