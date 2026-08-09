Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 11:15 AM CDT Aug 9, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Western Walworth and Eastern Rock Counties This MorningWhat’s Happening:A cluster of strong thunderstorms is currently impacting western Walworth and eastern Rock counties. The storms are moving east at 40 mph and will continue through 11:15 AM CDT.Affected Areas:JanesvilleWhitewaterElkhornDelavanMiltonEdgertonClintonDarienRichmondFultonLa GrangeTiffanyHanoverMillardAvalonDelavan LakeLima CenterAllens GroveTibbetsShopiere What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 50 mphStorms moving east at 40 mph People are also reading… Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Badger Boys Cross Country ready to chase another Southern Lakes crown Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Walworth County ADRC launching Family Caregiver Café Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment, declines to answer at Rand Paul hearing Tourism Commission approves grants for bike ride, bridal expo Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Possible damage to tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundTravel disruptions on Interstate 39/90 and Wisconsin Highway 26Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building immediately.Secure outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown away.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2:00 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Wisconsin. When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Should you run an air conditioner when there is smoke outside? Experts say healthy people should not be harmed by short-term smoke exposure, but encouraged people to stay inside when at all possible. Watch Now: Related Video Bartillon Drive homeless shelter nears completion Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target Watch Now: Related Video Bartillon Drive homeless shelter nears completion Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target