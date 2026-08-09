Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 11:28 AM CDT until SUN 12:15 PM CDT Aug 9, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with High Winds and Hail Impacting Southeastern WisconsinWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin until 12:15 PM CDT. A severe thunderstorm is currently over Rochester, moving east at 40 mph.Affected Areas:Eastern Walworth CountyRacine CountyKenosha CountyKey locations: Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Lake Geneva, and more.What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter size hail Impacts:Potential hail damage to vehiclesWind damage to roofs, siding, and treesEvents like The Wisconsin Women's Triathlon and Bristol Renaissance Faire may be affected People are also reading… Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Badger Boys Cross Country ready to chase another Southern Lakes crown Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Walworth County ADRC launching Family Caregiver Café Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment, declines to answer at Rand Paul hearing Tourism Commission approves grants for bike ride, bridal expo Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Safety Tips:Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a buildingAvoid outdoor activities and stay indoors until the storm passesWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Should you run an air conditioner when there is smoke outside? Experts say healthy people should not be harmed by short-term smoke exposure, but encouraged people to stay inside when at all possible. Special Weather Statement until SUN 11:15 AM CDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Western Walworth and Eastern Rock Counties This Morning Watch Now: Related Video Bartillon Drive homeless shelter nears completion Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target Watch Now: Related Video Bartillon Drive homeless shelter nears completion Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target