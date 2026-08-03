Alert Featured Top Story Topical Walworth County ADRC launching Family Caregiver Café Dennis Hines Aug 3, 2026 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Hines The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County is launching a social program for family caregivers and receivers beginning Aug. 7.kAm%96 u2>:=J r2C68:G6C r27é H:== 36 96=5 7C@> `_ib_\``ib_ 2]>] E96 7:CDE uC:52J @7 6249 >@?E9 2E E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ w62=E9 2?5 wF>2? $6CG:46D 3F:=5:?8[ `h`_ w:89H2J }} :? t=<9@C?]k^AmkAm“|2?J @=56C 25F=ED 2?5 42C68:G6CD D66< D@4:2= 4@??64E:@? 3FE 5@?’E D66 E96>D6=G6D :? AC@8C2>D 46?E6C65 @? >6>@CJ =@DD[Q y2<6 $2HJ6CD[ ps#r 56>6?E:2 42C6 DA64:2=:DE[ D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] Q%96 u2>:=J r2C68:G6C r27é 6?DFC6D 6G6CJ@?6 766=D H6=4@>6[ DFAA@CE65[ 2?5 A2CE @7 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am kAmps#r 2=D@ H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 9@DE |6>@CJ r276D 2E G2C:@FD =@42E:@?D E9C@F89@FE E96 >@?E9] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4@]H2=H@CE9]H:]FD^`aff^ps#r\tG6?ED\2?5\$FAA@CE\vC@FADQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4@]H2=H@CE9]H:]FD^`aff^ps#r\tG6?ED\2?5\$FAA@CE\vC@FADk^2m]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves permit for wedding venue on Wesley Inn & Resort site Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater New details emerge about the moments before police shot Corey Ruiz Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Madison's newest wellness trend comes through an IV drip Lake Geneva Public Library to conduct annual craft swap Lake Geneva ends emergency declaration related to July 3 storm Lake Geneva area lodging facilities offering special summer menus Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Mandela Barnes drops out of governor’s race Geneva Jam & more live music in Lake Geneva, Yerkes hosts ‘Reno 911!’ star Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam explains Giannis Antetokounmpo trade kAm%@ C68:DE6C 7@C E96 AC@8C2> @C 7@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== aea\fc`\bafb @C 6>2:= $2HJ6CD 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i;D2HJ6CDo4@]H2=H@CE9]H:]FDQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm;D2HJ6CDo4@]H2=H@CE9]H:]FDk^2m]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Jul 31, 2026 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story 12 steps to reduce your risk of dementia Dementia is now the most feared consequence of aging, but many people are not doing enough to ward it off in later life. Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Verona Area Concert Band rehearses Verona Area Concert Band rehearses Recording of police radio traffic leading up shooting of Corey Ruiz Recording of police radio traffic leading up shooting of Corey Ruiz Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Verona Area Concert Band rehearses Verona Area Concert Band rehearses Recording of police radio traffic leading up shooting of Corey Ruiz Recording of police radio traffic leading up shooting of Corey Ruiz Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms