Alert Top Story Topical Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Dennis Hines Jul 28, 2026 11 hrs ago × Multi-car pileups can go from bad to worse in a matter of seconds. Driver error is the most common cause, and with these safety tips, pileups can be avoided. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Texas man died following a two-vehicle collision July 27 on Interstate 43, according to the Delevan Police Department. kAmp3@FE eia_ A]>][ @77:46CD H6C6 D6?E E@ E96 D@FE93@F?5 D:56 @7 E96 :?E6CDE2E6 ?62C |@F?5 #@25]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ s!s[ 2 42C 2?5 2 >:?:G2? H6C6 3@E9 EC2G6=:?8 D@FE9 H96? E96J 4@==:565]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 >:?:G2? =67E E96 C@25H2J 2?5 42>6 E@ C6DE 2E E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 6>32?<>6?E] %96 5C:G6C[ 2 C6D:56?E @7 $2? p?E@?:@[ H2D AC@?@F?465 5625 2E E96 D46?6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ s!s]k^Am kAm%96 5C:G6C @7 E96 42C[ 2 C6D:56?E @7 s6=2G2? 2?5 2 A2DD6?86C :? E96 42C[ 2 C6D:56?E @7 t=<9@C?[ H6C6 EC62E65 2E E96 D46?6 7@C >:?@C :?;FC:6D[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E6D]k^Am People are also reading… Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus Videos appear to show Corey Ruiz hit by Tasers seconds before he was shot Lake Geneva City Council rejects changes to Tourism Commission Madison announces Willy Street detour; businesses react to shutdown Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Walworth County residents being asked to assist with storm damage assessment Inside a movement: 24 hours on Madison’s Willy Street Madison's newest wellness trend comes through an IV drip Lake Geneva approves using leftover capital funds for public safety programs Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater Theater group to present “Willy Wonka” at Badger High School Family of man shot by Madison police retains Ben Crump Remaining questions, concerns for Wisconsin men's basketball after summer open practices kAm%96 4C2D9 C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Jul 27, 2026 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story What should you do if you’re caught in a multi-car pileup? Multi-car pileups can go from bad to worse in a matter of seconds. Driver error is the most common cause, and with these safety tips, pileups … Watch Now: Related Video Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Oscar Mayer tech hub Oscar Mayer tech hub WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Education Funding WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Education Funding Watch Now: Related Video Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Oscar Mayer tech hub Oscar Mayer tech hub WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Education Funding WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Education Funding