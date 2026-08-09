Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 11:30 PM CDT Aug 9, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Potential for Large Hail and Strong WindsWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 11:30 PM CDT for parts of southeastern Wisconsin. The storm is currently over Lake Geneva and moving northeast at 25 mph.Affected Areas:Southeastern Walworth CountySouthwestern Racine CountyWestern Kenosha CountyIncluding locations such as Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, and Twin LakesWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Hail up to ping pong ball size (1.50 inches)Wind gusts up to 60 mph Impacts:Injury risk to people and animals outdoorsPotential hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehiclesWind damage to roofs, siding, and trees People are also reading… Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Badger Boys Cross Country ready to chase another Southern Lakes crown Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Tourism Commission approves grants for bike ride, bridal expo Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Brandon Sproat's latest rough outing for Brewers leads to demotion Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Avoid windows and doors.Stay indoors until the storm passes.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 11:28 AM CDT until SUN 12:15 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorms with High Winds and Hail Impacting Southeastern Wisconsin Special Weather Statement until SUN 11:45 PM CDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to Northern Walworth County Tonight Special Weather Statement until SUN 11:15 AM CDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Western Walworth and Eastern Rock Counties This Morning Should you run an air conditioner when there is smoke outside? Experts say healthy people should not be harmed by short-term smoke exposure, but encouraged people to stay inside when at all possible. Watch Now: Related Video Bartillon Drive homeless shelter nears completion Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target Watch Now: Related Video Bartillon Drive homeless shelter nears completion Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target