Vroom with a view: Elkhorn Motor Condos brings motorsports condominium concept to area

It’s one of the age-old questions—why rent when you can own?

And for those paying often sizable monthly fees to store their classic, collector and exotic vehicles, running the gamut from cars and boats to motorcycles and RV’s, those costs can quickly add up.

The increasingly popular national luxury motorsports garage condominium concept has come to southern Wisconsin and Walworth County with the debut of Elkhorn Motor Condos, 1503 N. Country Club Pkwy. in Elkhorn, just west of U.S. Hwy. 12 off Schmidt Road.

Owners Dale and Patty Hargrave, Illinois natives who have had a second home in Walworth County for 22 years, became full-time Town of LaGrange residents in 2018.

“It’s for motor enthusiasts who want to store their treasures in a like-minded community,” explained Patty, who serves as marketing director for Elkhorn Motor Condos.

As a carpenter by trade as the 1976-2016 former owner of Hargrave Builders, Inc. of South Elgin, Ill., and since the 1990s the owner of Hargrave Properties, Inc., which operates commercial properties in northern Illinois and Walworth County, Dale Hargrave’s exacting eye has been on every aspect of the construction of Elkhorn Motor Condos.

“He was a big name in South Elgin,” Patty said of Dale. “It’s a high quality build. It’s a passion.”

Elkhorn Motor Condos is the area’s first, exclusive automobile home for classic, collector or exotic vehicles, offering motor condo owners a secure, temperature-controlled environment to showcase special cars or collections. The facility offers gated 24-hour access for classic car, boat, motorcycle and RV storage, with customizing options.

“I’m very confident,” Dale said of the anticipated future success of the Elkhorn Motor Condos development.

The 22,500-square-foot Elkhorn Motor Condos facility, in its final stages of construction, is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant and offers 16 motor condos in various sizes and configurations, running from 850 to 3,000 square feet. To date, five condos have been sold.

Built with cost-saving energy efficiency in mind from the insulation and LED lighting to the energy efficient 45,000 BTU unit heaters, each motor condo offers a variety of basic amenities including sliding vented Pella windows, four 120-volt duplex wall outlets, a 100 amp electrical panel, water service with master shutoff, floor drain, reinforced concrete floors, provisions for internet access, sanitary plumbing for future restrooms and utility sinks, and high 18-20 foot ceilings to accommodate future mezzanines.

The condos range in size from 25-75 feet wide and from 25-50 feet deep. Remote-controlled overhead doors, insulated and outfitted with windows, are 14 feet high and range from 10-14 feet wide.

The motor condos are blank-slate units that can be customized by owners to meet their needs and interests. Bedrooms are not allowed.

“You can do anything you want — elaborate or low-key, ” Patty said. “You can get as fancy as you want or just go in there and be a gearhead on your car and get grease on the floor, whatever. We’ve found most people want to finish it off — put a nice floor in, put some cabinets in, living space up above … a bar, an office.”

And as a condo, the units are also a real estate investment that will appreciate in value over time.

“It is an investment,” Patty said.

Dale agreed, noting that it’s rare that motor condos make it to the market for resale, as condo units are typically resold within the motor condo community.

“They normally don’t come up for sale because they’ve got a friend that wants one,” he noted. “Very seldom do you see them come up for sale, but when you do they’re very high-priced. There’s a waiting list for them.”

National trend

The motor condo concept has taken root across the nation, particularly down south in Florida and Texas according to the Hargraves, who note major comparable Midwestern motor condo pioneers also include Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville, Ill., Woodfield Court Motor Condos in Suamico, near Green Bay, and AutoMotorPlex North America, which operates three motor condo facilities at Indianapolis, Ind., and Medina and Chanhasset, Minn. in the Twin Cities area.

“They’re all over the United States, every state, but there’s nothing around here,” said classic car enthusiast Dale of seizing the opportunity to trailblaze the concept in southern Wisconsin and fill a market niche. “It’s a good concept, a different concept. It’s something that’s really needed. People are squeezed in and need room for their toys. It (renting storage space) gets expensive. We thought this (Elkhorn Motor Condos) would be an ideal thing.”

Patty agreed.

“There’s a lot of people with multiple cars, wood boats, and they want storage and they’re tired of renting and paying money,” she said. “This way they can buy a motor condo and store their things. We go to a lot of car shows in this area. Wisconsin’s loaded with people that love their cars. We’ve seen so many people with multiple cars — four, five cars. There’s a need for it here. People have showed great interest.”

Beyond mere storage space, the Hargraves say motor condo facilities like Elkhorn Motor Condos also give condo owners a place to entertain family and friends and embrace the camaraderie of like-minded motorsports enthusiasts.

Elkhorn motor condos also offers condo owners a fully-equipped shared community clubhouse space with kitchen and bathroom facilities for gatherings and parties.

Dale said many motor condo developments work hard to develop a sense of community and camaraderie around shared interests, hosting car shows and other events.

“People become friends and family almost,” he noted of the “like-minded community” that often develops at motor condo facilities. “They all have parties together.”

Open house on Saturday

To acquaint area residents with the motor condo concept, Elkhorn Motor Condos will be hosting an open house this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An opportunity to join together with like-minded motor enthusiasts, the Hargraves said the Elkhorn Motor Condos open house will coincide with the Dyno Day & Car Meet event starting at 11 a.m. at neighboring classic car restoration, customization and performance shop Countryside Classics, 1525 N. Country Club Pkwy.

Food at Dyno Day will be available for purchase from vendor Clock Tower Pizza of Lake Geneva. Water and soda will be provided free of charge by Countryside Classics.

For more information about Elkhorn Motor Condos, call 847-833-2390, email info@elkhornmotorcondos.com or visit https://elkhornmotorcondos.com. More information can also be found online on Facebook and Instagram.