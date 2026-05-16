Alert Featured Top Story Topical Support Ukraine dinner to be held at Simple Cafe, May 20 May 16, 2026 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “A Dinner to Support Ukraine” event will be held Wednesday, May 20 at Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Seating times are available for 5 p.m. or 6:45 p.m.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== :?4=F56 2 AC6D6?E2E:@? 7C@> y677C6J {6@?2C5 2?5 s@?2=5 #@@E H9@ H:== E2=< 23@FE E96:C C646?E 6IA6C:6?46D H9:=6 G@=F?E66C:?8 :? E96 &<C2:?6]k^AmkAm“p s:??6C E@ $FAA@CE &<C2:?6” 2=D@ H:== 762EFC6 &<C2:?6 4F:D:?6 :?4=F5:?8 “|2>2’D q@CD49E[” 2D H6== 2D 2 42D9 32C]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E q6G6C=J {6@?2C5 2E dc`\aag\c_ea]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story