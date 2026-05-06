Alert Featured Top Story Topical Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus Dennis Hines May 6, 2026 8 hrs ago × ZMG - Buzz60 For a small commitment of 30 minutes a day you can keep your mental lows from taking over your life. Yair Ben-Dor has more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE GENEVA — Geneva Lakes Family YMCA is considering the purchase of 18 acres of land near the southeast corner of Highway 120 and Townline Road in to establish a new campus.kAm%96 @C82?:K2E:@? 92D D2:5 E92E :D :D CF??:?8 @FE @7 DA246 2E :ED 4FCC6?E =@42E:@?[ a_b $] (6==D $E]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< E96C6’D G6CJ 76H =@42E:@?D :? {2<6 v6?6G2 E92E H@F=5 C62==J 36 7:EE:?8 7@C 2 *|rp 42>AFD 7@C E96 24C6286 H6 ?665 7@C A@E6?E:2= 6IA2?D:@? :? E96 7FEFC6[” D2:5 rt~ |:4926= zC2>A D2:5] “x E9:?< 92G:?8 E96 23:=:EJ E@ 6IA2?5 :? E96 7FEFC6 :D 4C:E:42= 3642FD6 H6 5@?’E 92G6 E92E ?@H]”k^Am The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA is considering the purchase of 18 acres of land near the intersection of Highway 120 and Townline Road in Lake Geneva for a new campus. Dennis Hines kAmzC2>A D2:5 E96 AFC492D6 AC:46 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ 92D ?@E 366? 56E6C>:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement Animal welfare groups start transfer of 1,500 beagles from embattled Ridglan Farms Grant funding approved to promote Lake Geneva Pride Weekend Brewers infield prospect to meet with neurologist after collapse Lake Geneva school districts name teachers of the year 12 potential candidates to become Wisconsin athletic director Packers sign veteran quarterback, release Desmond Ridder Why the Packers' new defensive coordinator values 'how' over 'what' Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner; shooter in custody Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition kAm“(6’C6 ?@E 2E E92E A@:?E J6E[” zC2>A D2:5] “(6’C6 ECJ:?8 E@ D64FC6 E96 =2?5[ 3FE H6 H@F=5 46CE2:?=J 4@>6 324< 2?5 >2<6 DFC6 H6 5@ 2 >2C<6E DEF5J 2?5 2?2=JD:D E@ >2<6 DFC6 H6 86E E96 724:=:EJ 4@CC64E]”k^AmkAm~?46 2 AC:46 :D 56E6C>:?65[ E96 *|rp H:== 368:? 7F?5C2:D:?8[ 2?5 56G6=@A 56D:8? 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D2J H6 8@E 2 =@E 8@:?8 @?]”k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines May 4, 2026 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Regular Physical Activity Helps Reduce Depression and Anxiety For a small commitment of 30 minutes a day you can keep your mental lows from taking over your life. Yair Ben-Dor has more. 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