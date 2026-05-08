Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Dennis Hines May 8, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva officials are considering purchasing 16 acres of land to construct a joint police and fire station.kAm|6>36CD @7 E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 r:EJ r@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 @? pAC:= af 2? @AE:@? E@ AFC492D6 AC@A6CEJ ?62C E96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 $@FE9 t5H2C5D q@F=6G2C5 2?5 q=@@>7:6=5 #@25 E@ 4@?DECF4E 2 AF3=:4 D276EJ 724:=:EJ H:E9 2 D:I\>@?E9 “5F6 5:=:86?46” A6C:@5 E@ 56E6C>:?6 D:E6 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 4@?DECF4E:@? 4@DED[ =@?8\E6C> @A6C2E:?8 4@DED[ 6?G:C@?>6?E2= :>A24ED 2?5 A@E6?E:2= 4@?46C?D 7C@> C6D:56?ED] %96 4FCC6?E =:DE:?8 AC:46 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ :D 23@FE Sa]cd >:==:@?]k^AmkAm%96 >@E:@? E@ 4@?D:56C AFC492D:?8 E96 AC@A6CEJ H2D 2AAC@G65 3J 2 d\a G@E6 H:E9 2=56C>6? qC:2? $>:E9 2?5 y@6= w@:=2?5 G@E:?8 “?@]”k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement In-state four-star forward chooses Big 12 school over Wisconsin men's basketball Brewers infield prospect to meet with neurologist after collapse Ridglan Farms beagles: How and when to adopt one in Wisconsin Animal welfare groups start transfer of 1,500 beagles from embattled Ridglan Farms Grant funding approved to promote Lake Geneva Pride Weekend Lakeland Players presenting classic musical ‘Into the Woods’ 12 potential candidates to become Wisconsin athletic director Packers sign veteran quarterback, release Desmond Ridder Lake Geneva school districts name teachers of the year Cruises, a safari, dinner train: Do something different this Mother’s Day in Lake Geneva kAmp DEF5J E92E C646?E=J H2D 4@?5F4E65 56E6C>:?65 E92E 2 ?6H A@=:46 2?5 7:C6 DE2E:@? :D ?66565 :? E96 4:EJ @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 2?5 DF49 2 724:=:EJ D9@F=5 36 4@?DECF4E65 @? E96 D@FE9 D:56 @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm!@=:46 r9:67 t5H2C5 vC:EK?6C D2:5 E96 4FCC6?E A@=:46 DE2E:@?[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 :? E96 4:EJ 92== 3F:=5:?8 2E eae v6?6G2 $E][ 5@6D ?@E 92G6 256BF2E6 DA246 7@C DE277[ 6BF:A>6?E[ AC:D@? EC2?DA@CE[ :?E6CG:6H:?8 2?5 7FEFC6 6IA2?D:@?]k^AmkAm“rFCC6?E=J 2D 72C 2D E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E 8@6D[ H6 2C6 =2?5=@4<65[” vC:EK?6C D2:5] “%96C6’D ?@ 7FEFC6 96C6 7@C E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E]”k^Am kAmu:C6 r9:67 y@9? !6E6CD D2:5 2 ?6H 7:C6 DE2E:@? :D ?66565 7@C >@C6 DA246 2?5 E@ >66E E96 ?665D @7 E96 4:EJ’D 8C@H:?8 A@AF=2E:@?]k^AmkAm“~FC 42== G@=F>6 92D 8C@H? BF:E6 2 3:E[ @FC 4:EJ 92D 8C@H? BF:E6 2 3:E[” !6E6CD D2:5] “$@[ H6’C6 96C6 E@ 255C6DD E92E ?665]”k^AmkAm!6E6CD D2:5 E96 56A2CE>6?E’D 4FCC6?E DE2E:@? 2E fb_ |2CD92== $E] H@F=5 36 C6?@G2E65 E@ 9@FD6 6>6C86?4J G69:4=6D[ D@ 4C6HD H@F=5 DE:== 36 23=6 E@ C6DA@?5 E@ 6>6C86?4:6D @? E96 ?@CE9 D:56 @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ :? 2 E:>6=J >2??6C]k^Am kAm|2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 D2:5 @E96C AC@A6CE:6D H6C6 4@?D:56C65 3FE E96 $@FE9 t5H2C5D q@F=6G2C5 2?5 q=@@>7:6=5 #@25 D:E6 H2D 56E6C>:?65 E@ 36 >@DE =@8:42= =@42E:@?] w6 D2:5 2 D6?:@C 46?E6C @C ?6H 4:EJ 92== 3F:=5:?8 4@F=5 36 4@?DECF4E65 @? E96 AC@A6CEJ :? E96 7FEFC6]k^Am kAm“%9:D H@F=5 46CE2:?=J AC@G:56 2 =@E @7 7FEFC6 A@DD:3:=:E:6D[ ?@E @?=J 7@C E96 7:C6 D276EJ ?665 H6 92G6 :>>65:2E6=J 3FE 7@C E96 7FEFC6[” zC2FD6 D2:5] “%96C6’D C62==J ?@E 2 =@E @7 =2?5 @FE E96C6]”k^Am A Southern California man’s alleged “brick” hustle has landed him behind bars after police say he pulled off a bizarre pasta-filled scam targeting LEGO sets. According to the Irvine Police Department, 28-year-old Paramount resident Jarrelle Augustine was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into a string of thefts at Target stores. New York Post - Vertical Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved conceptual plans for Zone 1 of the Hillmoor Property on April 27 by a 4-3 vote with alders Jo… Rezone for single-family home development OK'd; development agreement decision laid over The Caledonia Village Board laid over a decision on the development agreement to the next meeting. Lake Geneva approves contract with communications firm Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a $92,790 contract on April 13 with G. Moxie Communications of Elm Grove to help the city dev… Kenosha opens access to 30th Ave., Washington Road crossing The City of Kenosha is advising motorists that crews will open a lane to allow eastbound and westbound through traffic during ongoing construc… Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Great Lakes Fusion Energy Summit 2026 Video shows advocates thwarting ICE arrest in Columbia County Video shows advocates thwarting ICE arrest in Columbia County Israel strikes Beirut and southern Lebanon despite truce Israel strikes Beirut and southern Lebanon despite truce Top stories for May 7, 2026 Top stories for May 7, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Great Lakes Fusion Energy Summit 2026 Video shows advocates thwarting ICE arrest in Columbia County Video shows advocates thwarting ICE arrest in Columbia County Israel strikes Beirut and southern Lebanon despite truce Israel strikes Beirut and southern Lebanon despite truce Top stories for May 7, 2026 Top stories for May 7, 2026