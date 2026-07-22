Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva approves using leftover capital funds for public safety programs Dennis Hines Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 × USA Today - Vertical USA TODAY's Julia Gomez explains how to read the Air Quality Index, or AQI, as concerns mount about smoke from Canadian wildfires. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva is set to use leftover capital funds for public safety programs and equipment, as well as other planned projects.kAm~? yF=J `b[ r:EJ r@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 FD:?8 D@>6 @7 E96 >@?6J E@ AFC492D6 2 7:C6 D276EJ EC2:=6C 7@C E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 7@C 23@FE Saab[h__]k^AmkAm%96 EC2:=6C H:== 36 FD65 E@ E6249 A6@A=6 23@FE 9@H E@ AC@A6C=J 6G24F2E6 2 3F:=5:?8 5FC:?8 2 7:C6[ C624E 5FC:?8 2 E@C?25@ 2?5 FD6 2 7:C6 6IE:?8F:D96C] xE H:== 36 2446DD:3=6 E@ A6@A=6 H:E9 5:D23:=:E:6D 2?5 :D D6E E@ 762EFC6 2 D>2CE DE@G6[ D>@<6 56E64E@C[ h`` EC2:?:?8 A9@?6 2?5 92K2C5\D:>F=2E:@? 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Rendering Lake Geneva City Council imformation packet kAm!6E6CD D2:5 @E96C 2C62 7:C6 56A2CE>6?ED H:== 36 23=6 E@ 3@CC@H E96 EC2:=6C] {vus 4FCC6?E=J 3@CC@HD 2 D276EJ EC2:=6C 7C@> E96 |4w6?CJ[ x==:?@:D u:C6 !C@E64E:@? s:DEC:4E 7@C 65F42E:@?2= AC@8C2>D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED]k^AmkAmr:EJ r@F?4:= 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 E@ 6DE23=:D9 2 zh AC@8C2> 7@C E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 7@C 23@FE Sea[haa 3J 2 f\` G@E6[ H:E9 p=56C |2CJ y@ u6D6?>2:6C 5:DD6?E:?8]k^Am kAm%96 AC@8C2> H:== 36 FD65 E@ 96=A 56E64E ?2C4@E:4D 2?5 6IA=@D:G6 56G:46D[ 2?5 5FC:?8 65F42E:@? AC@8C2>D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED]k^Am City Council approved establishing a K9 program for the Lake Geneva Police Department for about $62,922. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAmp=56CD 2=D@ F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 :?DE2==:?8 2 E9:C5 4@=F>32C:F> 2E ~2< w:== r6>6E6CJ[ ``_` r6>6E6CJ #@25[ 2D H6== 2D 2 Sea[baf 3:5 7C@> $496CC6C r@?DECF4E:@? r@>A2?J x?4] :? qFC=:?8E@? E@ H@C< @? E96 AC@;64E]k^AmkAm~? |2J ae[ r:EJ r@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 :?DE2==:?8 2 D64@?5 4@=F>32C:F> 2E E96 46>6E6CJ]k^Am kAmr@F?4:= >6>36CD 2=D@ F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 :?DE2==:?8 D64FC:EJ 42>6C2D 2E 4:EJ H6== D:E6D 2?5 H2E6C E@H6CD 7@C 23@FE S`h[g__]k^Am A third columbarium will be installed at Oak Hill Cemetery using leftover capital funding. File photo, Regional News kAm~77:4:2=D C646?E=J =62C?65 E92E E96 4:EJ 925 23@FE Secd[___ :? =67E@G6C 42A:E2= 7F?5D 3642FD6 @7 AC@;64ED E92E 42>6 :? F?56C 3F586E @C 5:5 ?@E ?665 E@ 36 4@>A=6E65]k^Am kAm~? yF?6 g[ 2=56CD 2AAC@G65 2==@42E:?8 23@FE Sh_[___ @7 E92E >@?6J E@ C6A2G6 2? 2==6JH2J 36EH66? r@@< 2?5 |25:D@? DEC66ED[ 2?5 E@ :>AC@G6 2 DE@C>H2E6C DJDE6> :? E92E 2C62j 2?5 23@FE Sbg[___ E@ :?DE2== C@==\@FE >2ED ?62C E96 4:EJ’D 3@2E 2?5 <2J2< =2F?49 2C62D 2?5 2=@?8 #:G:6C2 q6249 E@ 96=A >2<6 E9@D6 2C62D >@C6 2446DD:3=6 7@C A6@A=6 H:E9 5:D23:=:E:6D]k^Am kAm%96 >2;@C:EJ @7 E96 7F?5:?8 92D E@ 36 DA6?E 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 J62C] %96 4:EJ >2J >2:?E2:? FA E@ S`__[___ @7 E96 =67E@G6C 7F?5D H:E9@FE A6?2=EJ]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 13 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Concerned about poor air quality? How to read the AQI. 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