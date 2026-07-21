Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva conducting survey to help develop plan for parks and lakefront Dennis Hines Jul 21, 2026 2 hrs ago × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva residents are being asked what types of park and lakefront amenities they would like to see established in the future.kAmp DFCG6J 92D 366? A@DE65 @? E96 4:EJ’D H63D:E6[ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4:EJ@7=2<686?6G2]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4:EJ@7=2<686?6G2]8@Gk^2m[ H9:49 2D<D BF6DE:@?D 23@FE 9@H A2C<D[ E96 =2<67C@?E 2C62 2?5 C64C62E:@?2= AC@8C2>D 4@F=5 36 :>AC@G65] #6DA@?D6D >2J 36 DF3>:EE65 E9C@F89 yF=J b`]k^AmkAm#6DF=ED H:== 36 FD65 E@ 96=A E96 4:EJ 56G6=@A E96 {2?5 E@ {2<6i {2<6 v6?6G2 !2C<D 2?5 {2<67C@?E $JDE6> !=2?]k^Am Lake Geneva officials have posted a survey on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.gov, which asks residents what types of amenities they would to see in Lake Geneva’s park and lakefront areas. Dennis Hines kAm'2?56H2==6 U2>Aj pDD@4:2E6D x?4] @7 |25:D@? 92D 366? 9:C65 E@ 96=A E96 4:EJ 56G6=@A E96 A=2?]k^Am People are also reading… Wildfire smoke moves into southern Wisconsin, bringing 'hazardous' air quality to most of state Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund Highway 50/MainStreet project update Epic Systems' founder Judy Faulkner on why the company buys so much art Cleanup efforts continue in Lake Geneva after July 3 storm Brewers players see limited action in MLB All-Star Game TruStage insurance provider shuts down network after cybersecurity incident Concerts in the Park event moved indoors for July 16 due to air quality TruStage insurance provider shuts down network after cybersecurity incident Country Thunder, Elkhorn Ribfest lead a fun-packed event schedule this week Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition Should you run an air conditioner when there is smoke outside? kAm“%96C6’D 8@:?8 E@ 36 >2?J E9:?8D E92E A6@A=6 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 36 :?E6C6DE65 :? 2?5 H92E E96J H2?E E@ D66 92AA6?[” y24<:6 |:49[ AC:?4:A2= A=2??6C 7@C '2?56H2==6 U2>Aj pDD@4:2E6D[ D2:5 5FC:?8 2 ;@:?E !:6CD[ w2C3@CD 2?5 {2<67C@?E r@>>:EE66 2?5 q@2C5 @7 !2C< r@>>:DD:@?6CD >66E:?8 yF?6 ab] “qFE H6 H2?E E@ H@C< H:E9 J@F E@ AC:@C:E:K6 E9@D6 C64@>>6?52E:@?D[ D@ H6 <?@H H92E E@ E24<=6 7:CDE]”k^AmkAm|:49 D2:5 A@A\FA 6G6?ED 2=D@ H:== 36 96=5 E@ @3E2:? 255:E:@?2= :?AFE 7C@> C6D:56?ED]k^Am kAm“%9@D6 2C6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 962C 5:C64E=J 7C@> A6@A=6 H:E9 DA64:7:4 :?D:89ED[ E9:?8D H6 H@F=5?’E 86E 7C@> 2 AF3=:4 >66E:?8 @C DFCG6J[” |:49 D2:5] “(6’C6 ECJ:?8 E@ DAC625 E96 H@C5 2D 72C 2?5 H:56 2D A@DD:3=6]”k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E96 yF?6 ab >66E:?8[ 4@>>:EE66 2?5 4@>>:DD:@? >6>36CD 5:D4FDD65 AC@8C2>D 2?5 2>6?:E:6D E96J H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D66 :>A=6>6?E65[ :?4=F5:?8 2 >@C6 4@??64E65 EC2:= DJDE6>]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 D@>6 EC2:=D E92E 2C6 6IEC6>6=J 52?86C@FD E@ FD6 3J E96 ‘*[’” q@2C5 @7 !2C< r@>>:DD:@?6CD >6>36C !688J $49?6:56C D2:5] “(6 92G6 2 D6?:@C 46?E6C 5@H? 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E96 A2C<D[” uC2>6 D2:5] “}@H @E96C E92? $6>:?2CJ !2C< 2?5 s@?:2? !2C<[ E92E’D 23@FE E96 @?=J A:4?:4 E23=6D J@F’C6 8@:?8 E@ 7:?5 F?=6DD E96C6’D 2 A:4?:4 E23=6 F?56C 2 D96=E6C]”k^Am kAm|:49 D2:5 D96 92D E2=<65 H:E9 D6G6C2= C6D:56?ED H9@ H@F=5 =:<6 E96 4@>>F?:EJ E@ @776C >@C6 AC@8C2>D 7@C J@F?86C 49:=5C6? 2?5 D6?:@C 4:E:K6?D]k^Am kAm“%96C6 D66>D E@ 36 =:>:E=6DD 56>2?5 7@C AC@8C2>>:?8 7@C J@F?8 72>:=:6D H:E9 AC6\z 2865 <:5D 2?5 2 =@E @7 56>2?5 7@C D6?:@CD[” |:49 D2:5] “x H2D 2E E96 *|rp 2?5 E96 =:3C2CJ 2?5 E96J H6C6 E2=<:?8 23@FE 9@H E96J ;FDE 42?’E 4C62E6 6?@F89 AC@8C2>>:?8 7@C E9@D6 8C@FAD] $@[ E96C6’D 567:?:E6=J 2 82A E96C6 E92E 42? 36 7:==65 C:89E 2H2J]”k^Am Lake Geneva officials are working on the Lake to Land: Lake Geneva Parks and Lakefront System Plan, which is set to include amenities and programs for the city’s park and lakefront areas. Dennis Hines kAm~E96C :562D E92E H6C6 AC@A@D65 :?4=F56 4@>>F?:EJ DH:>>:?8[ 9@4<6J C:?<[ A656DEC:2? 3C:586[ >@C6 3@2E A:6CD 2=@?8 E96 =2<67C@?E 2C62 2?5 :?4C62D65 <2J2< DE@C286 2C62D]k^Am kAmp 7:CDE 5C27E @7 E96 A=2? :D D6E E@ 36 AC6D6?E65 :? $6AE6>36C[ H:E9 FA52E65 5C27ED AC6D6?E65 :? ~4E@36C 2?5 s646>36C]k^Am kAm%96 !2C<D 2?5 {2<67C@?E $JDE6> !=2? :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 :? u63CF2CJ a_af]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D >F=E:A=6 A92D6D E92E H6 H:== 36 8@:?8 E9C@F89] #:89E ?@H[ H6’C6 DE:== :? E96 E2<6\@77 DE286[” |:49 D2:5] “p7E6C H6 92G6 2== E92E :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 :?AFE[ H6 H:== 8@ :?E@ E96 5C27E A=2? 56G6=@A>6?E]”k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 14 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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